Lagan describes Olympics as ‘incredible’ as she looks forward to 2024 games

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
August 4, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Alexis “Lexi” Lagan is back home after competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA. She is Boulder City’s first female Olympian and said she will be training for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Boulder City’s first female Olympian had an experience of a lifetime in Tokyo competing for Team USA.

“It was an absolute roller coaster of emotions,” said Alexis “Lexi” Lagan. “There were exciting moments and really tough ones, too. Overall, it was an incredible experience that is truly difficult to put words to.”

Lagan competed in women’s air pistol, mixed team air pistol, women’s sport pistol precision stage and women’s sport pistol rapid stage. She did not make it to the finals. It was her first Olympic games.

“I am disappointed in my air pistol scores, but I know I did the best I could with how much was going on at the time,” she said. “I do feel I left on a high note with my sport pistol scores. I was just a few points out of the finals, and I finished my last 14 shots with only one nine and 14 tens. That’s pretty cool to see at such a high-pressure match.”

Lagan came in 38th in the 10m women’s air pistol, 21st in women’s sport pistol precision state and 18th in the sports pistol rapid stage, just 10 points shy of the leader.

She and partner Nickolaus Mowrer placed 16th out of 20 in the 10m mixed air pistol competition.

Lagan earned her spot on the U.S. shooting pistol team in February 2020 and plans to continue competing.

“It is so hard to put words the powerful feeling of pride and gratitude,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, her mom. “We are immensely proud of the competitor and teammate Lexi has become for Team USA. She is an amazing representative of what America is all about.”

Lagan said her sports pistol scores have also given her more confidence as she prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I hope to continue competing until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics,” she added.

Lagan graduated from Boulder City High School in 2011 and began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. She fell just short of qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. After graduating, she decided to pursue shooting and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to train.

At the Olympic trials, Lagan came in first and was 34 points ahead of fellow teammate Sandra Uptagrafft of Phenix City, Alabama, who competed in the 2012 Olympics.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

THE LATEST
The 2021-2022 school years starts Monday, Aug. 9, in Boulder City.
Schools, staff ready for students
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year starts Monday in Boulder City and for the first time in more than a year, students will start it on campus.

(Getty Images) Masks are now required to be worn by everyone in city buildings, regardless of v ...
Mask mandate wont limit access to city meetings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Access to Boulder City meetings and buildings will not be affected by the new mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Marilyn Kraft Longtime Boulder City resident and nonprofit supporter Bill Smith died July 17 fr ...
Former Councilman Bill Smith dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

World traveler, community advocate and longtime Boulder City resident Bill Smith died recently after suffering a heart attack.

Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his post with the city and taking a job with Brown ...
Utilities director steps down
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his position at the city and taking a job in the private sector.

Columnists sought for Opinion page
By Boulder City Review

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

Chances of rain and thunderstorms are forecast through Saturday evening and the National Weathe ...
Flash flood watch issued
By Boulder City Review

A flash flood watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service. It begins Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday morning.

Boulder City is offering mobile vaccination clinics next week throughout town. People who are v ...
City offers prizes for vaccines
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is incorporating several new things to help more people in town get vaccinated against COVID-19 — cash, prizes and mobile clinics.

Nevada State Railroad Museum Director Randy Hees is retiring and moving to Little Rock, Arkansa ...
Train museum director to retire
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Changes are coming to the Nevada Southern Railroad Museum.

(Getty Images) As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, people will be required to wear face masks in ...
Mask up; new directive for indoors spaces starts Friday
By Mary Hynes Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a new mandate Tuesday, July 27, that requires everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public places in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, including Clark County.