Lagan describes Olympics as ‘incredible’ as she looks forward to 2024 games

Boulder City’s first female Olympian had an experience of a lifetime in Tokyo competing for Team USA.

Alexis “Lexi” Lagan is back home after competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA. She is Boulder City’s first female Olympian and said she will be training for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Boulder City’s first female Olympian had an experience of a lifetime in Tokyo competing for Team USA.

“It was an absolute roller coaster of emotions,” said Alexis “Lexi” Lagan. “There were exciting moments and really tough ones, too. Overall, it was an incredible experience that is truly difficult to put words to.”

Lagan competed in women’s air pistol, mixed team air pistol, women’s sport pistol precision stage and women’s sport pistol rapid stage. She did not make it to the finals. It was her first Olympic games.

“I am disappointed in my air pistol scores, but I know I did the best I could with how much was going on at the time,” she said. “I do feel I left on a high note with my sport pistol scores. I was just a few points out of the finals, and I finished my last 14 shots with only one nine and 14 tens. That’s pretty cool to see at such a high-pressure match.”

Lagan came in 38th in the 10m women’s air pistol, 21st in women’s sport pistol precision state and 18th in the sports pistol rapid stage, just 10 points shy of the leader.

She and partner Nickolaus Mowrer placed 16th out of 20 in the 10m mixed air pistol competition.

Lagan earned her spot on the U.S. shooting pistol team in February 2020 and plans to continue competing.

“It is so hard to put words the powerful feeling of pride and gratitude,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, her mom. “We are immensely proud of the competitor and teammate Lexi has become for Team USA. She is an amazing representative of what America is all about.”

Lagan said her sports pistol scores have also given her more confidence as she prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I hope to continue competing until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics,” she added.

Lagan graduated from Boulder City High School in 2011 and began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. She fell just short of qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. After graduating, she decided to pursue shooting and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to train.

At the Olympic trials, Lagan came in first and was 34 points ahead of fellow teammate Sandra Uptagrafft of Phenix City, Alabama, who competed in the 2012 Olympics.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.