King Elementary School remembers one of its own

Photo courtesy Jason Schrock Students at Martha King Elementary recently presented the family of Mitchell Kingen with a mural using colored paper feathers. Kingen died May 8, following a heart attack.
By Jason Schrock, Principal Special to the Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:09 pm
 

For the last six years Mitchell Kingen served in the role of art teacher at Martha P. King.

Despite his title as art teacher, Mr. Kingen never missed an opportunity to help our PE teacher with Field Day. He had spent the day rolling out water hoses and filling inflatable pools. He was so dedicated to our students that despite feeling ill two days earlier, Mr. Kingen came to school to help with the event.

After school he told some staff members that he wasn’t feeling well. He went to the hospital that night, where he discovered that he had suffered a heart attack. The heart attack had damaged his heart and would require a specialized surgery to install a new heart valve. The next day, he was flown to California where he underwent surgery to install the new valve. Unfortunately, after several days and several attempts to heal his heart, he passed away on Wednesday, May 8.

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his wife and family. The next day, the decision was made to tell the staff and students of his passing. The loss of Mr. Kingen has had a profound effect on the entire King community. His contributions and his service to our students and community will truly be missed.

In the days since his passing the students at King were visited by Mr. Kingen’s wife and family. They presented her with handmade cards, pictures, and a mural that they created using colored paper feathers. The mural read, “Art Gives You Wings.” While all of us are deeply saddened by Mr. Kingen’s passing, we know that the spirit of creativity that he taught in art class will live on in the hearts of his students.

Next year, Mr. Kingen’s memorial stone will be added to our Memorial Bench in loving memory of his dedication to the students of Martha P. King.

