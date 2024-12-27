42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Kids, shelter pets help one another

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Max Hughes reads to an attentive cat last Friday at the ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Max Hughes reads to an attentive cat last Friday at the Boulder City Animal Shelter.
Boulder City Animal Shelter Supervisor Ann Innabnit, below center, is joined by many of the chi ...
Boulder City Animal Shelter Supervisor Ann Innabnit, below center, is joined by many of the children who take part monthly in the Rainbow Readers program in which children read to dogs and cats at the facility.
Eleven-year-old Travis Donohue reads to one of the dogs in the shelter.
Eleven-year-old Travis Donohue reads to one of the dogs in the shelter.
More Stories
The BC on Radar Mountain, seen here about two hours into its repainting Saturday, has been in t ...
A look back at 2024 (Part 1)
First-ever NYE event set to ring in new year
Courtesy photo Once and future municipal judge, Victor Miller
Meet the ‘new’ judge
An American flag was placed at one of the gravesites along with a wreath.
Honoring heroes during the holidays
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 26, 2024 - 5:37 pm
 

Among the chaos of a dozen barking dogs, all vying for the attention of those in the room, several children attempted to read to them late last week.

Eventually, many calmed down and enjoyed the interaction with those reading to them at the Boulder City Animal Shelter. The cat room, as expected, was far calmer. But the result was the same — the children got the opportunity to practice reading aloud from books of their choice while the animals received the much-appreciated attention given to them.

This is one of the benefits of the Rainbow Readers, who meet at the shelter monthly.

Devon Tilman, who started the program nearly two years ago, said it began with parents reaching out, asking how their kids could volunteer at the shelter. Most of the parents come along and enjoy seeing the interaction their children have with the animals. In all, they have had more 20 children participate in the program, most of whom come back month after month.

“It’s beautiful because all the kids who are here truly want to be here,” Tilman said. “For the animals, we are trying to get them around kids to socialize them and hopefully get them ready for their next family. For the kids, getting to read out loud is a very good skill to have. Many don’t feel comfortable doing so in the classroom or at home but this gives them a lot of confidence.”

Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt, who will be retiring this time next week, said she has enjoyed the children coming once a month, almost as much as the animals have.

“I had my first crying session after we started this program when one of the moms reached out on Facebook and she said, ‘My daughter has never wanted to read aloud and I just watched your video of her reading to one of the dogs,’” she said. “That meant so much to me. It was good for the dog and it was even better for the little girl.”

Inabnitt added the program has been beneficial when adopting the animals out to new families.

“I get to see how they interact with children,” she said. “I learn more about them and their behavior. Aside from that, I’ve enjoyed meeting and working with the kids. They’ve been great.”

Misty Combs, whose son Max has read at the shelter many times, said, “I think he feels like his interaction with the animals makes them more social and adoptable.”

Another parent, Dan Widmark, said that his daughter’s counselors have said being around animals is beneficial in helping with her ADHD.

“We came here and talked to Ann and she told us about this program where kids can come and read to the animals,” he said. “This has really helped her (Daria) out a lot because she’s learning things that will benefit her as she gets older.”

Daria added, “I like reading to them to try and calm them down.”

Appropriately enough, the book she was reading is entitled, “A Shiloh Christmas” about a young, rescued beagle named Shiloh who eventually finds his forever home.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
The BC on Radar Mountain, seen here about two hours into its repainting Saturday, has been in t ...
A look back at 2024 (Part 1)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note — With 2024 coming to a close, here is a look back at the first six months of the year. July-December will appear in next week’s edition.

Courtesy photo Once and future municipal judge, Victor Miller
Meet the ‘new’ judge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If that person overseeing hearings of the Boulder City Municipal Court looks familiar come Jan. 7, there is a good reason for that.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Garrett Junior High hydroponics class po ...
Garrett’s gardening gurus
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There’s a good chance that waiting under the tree on Christmas morning for several Garrett Junior High students will be at-home hydroponic kits.

bcr default image
Council votes to approve $3M in spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Dec. 10, the city council approved well over $3 million in spending in a single vote.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review As CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Jill Rowland Laga ...
Rowland Lagan honored with city award
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past quarter-century, Jill Rowland Lagan has gone above and beyond to help promote Boulder City and its businesses as CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.