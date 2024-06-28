Kids learn to be water wise
For several years, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids took part last Thursday in the event, which has the same 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have been part of the event.
