Kids learn to be water wise

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review For several years now, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids participated last Thursday in the event, which has the same, 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have participated in the event.
Photos by Ron Eland /Boulder City Review
June 27, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

For several years, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids took part last Thursday in the event, which has the same 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have been part of the event.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon this time of the year to see people walking their dogs with temperatures 100 degrees and above or worse yet, seeing them left in a parked car.

It’s (un)official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Every vote counts and every vote has not been counted.”