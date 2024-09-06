103°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Is it OK for me to build an addition onto my house?

Courtesy of Boulder City An image from the historic preservation guidelines for exterior change ...
Courtesy of Boulder City An image from the historic preservation guidelines for exterior changes to building in the Historic District.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Smooth transition to cell pouches
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned ...
Fire destroys transformer
Screenshot Acting City Manager Michael Mays addresses the council regarding a fence in the city ...
Council votes unanimously to remove fence
Photo by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review According to the BCPD, there is a large transformer fire ...
Transformer fire expected to burn for “quite some time”
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
September 5, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

Over the past week, city staff has been touting (via social media) new exterior design guidelines for properties in the Historic District. The guidelines were adopted by the Historic Preservation Commission back in May of this year.

It might seem to be the kind of decision for which a property owner would be able to research in terms of the discussion, the justifications and the process, especially considering that the guidelines that limit what a property owner can do with their property was adopted by a non-elected commission whose members were advised by by a third-party consultant. The commission members are appointed by the city council and, due to the degree of specialized knowledge needed, the commission is not advised by a member of city staff. Instead, they use an outside consultant hired by the city.

But it would seem those are not rational assumptions.

The city has not issued anything explaining why interested parties can’t even go back to the appropriate meeting and watch the video. Owning to “technical difficulties,” only the first nine minutes of the May 22 meeting where the guidelines were adopted are available online.

Then, maybe the official minutes from the meeting? Also a no-go. The minutes for the meeting are scant. The only information to be gleaned is that the city’s consultant, Courtney Mooney, provided an overview and then made herself available for questions. There were none.

The commission then proceeded to vote unanimously to accept the guidelines.

So what is available to interested observers? The actual guidelines, which exist as a 78-page PDF document, are on the city’s website.

There is far too much in that document to really go into detail here. But the highlights include: Regardless of whether the structure is still exactly as it was during the “period of significance” (1931-1945) — i.e., a “contributing property” — or if it has already been remodeled or added onto beyond recognition — a “non-contributing property” — the guidelines apply equally because “Designated historic districts are significant as a collective whole and must be protected in their entirety.”

The guidelines for non-contributing properties were not developed locally and were, instead, taken from federal guidelines published by the National Park Service.

A property’s historic function has to be evident even if the property is no longer being used for the same purpose.

However, regardless of the previous guidance, new construction cannot attempt to replicate historic building or features existing elsewhere in the property in order to “avoid creating a false sense of history.”

Examples include: An addition to a historic home at the rear of the property that can’t be seen from the street is probably OK.

Adding a second story to the same house is probably not OK.

Adding new “infill” structures to a multi-building property set around an open central courtyard, also not OK.

Using construction material other than screening to enclose a screened-in front porch is also not OK.

The document includes descriptions of many different styles of buildings — all considered historically significant — along with lists of addresses of buildings of that style that are considered as “contributing” within the Historic District as well as marked-up photos of example properties with various building details labeled.

The city of Boulder City strongly encourages contacting the Community Development Department prior to finalizing a design for a project on a historic property, whether it is considered contributing or non-contributing. A representative of the department is available to meet with the property owner or owner’s representative to review proposed designs and can assist the applicant with meeting the city’s compliance goals and objectives.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Smooth transition to cell pouches
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned ...
Fire destroys transformer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday night, a large plume of smoke could easily be seen, not only in Boulder City, but Henderson residents reported seeing it as well.

Screenshot Acting City Manager Michael Mays addresses the council regarding a fence in the city ...
Council votes unanimously to remove fence
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting a permit for something like a fence in your front yard may seem like a contrivance. Intrusive government and all that. But, here’s the deal, deciding to bypass that step may end up meaning you have to tear that fence out at your own expense.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City After nearly $10,000 worth of medical treatment and surgeri ...
Abused puppy on the mend
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The felony animal cruelty investigation by the Boulder City Police Department continues regarding a 10-week-old puppy that was brutally beaten and maimed earlier this month.

Getty Images Miniature golden doodle leaps up for a tennis ball playing fetch on a park field.
Poll: Public strongly backs tougher leash law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Review decided to put a question about leash laws on social media and to solicit comments, the level of response was a bit overwhelming. The question elicited nearly 100 comments and the ratio was more than 10-1 in favor of enacting a stricter leash law.

Courtesy of Boulder City The revised plan would remove much less turf but would not meet mandat ...
City Council defies SNWA
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In what came as a bit of a surprise to some observers, the city council voted unanimously this week to move forward with a turf reduction program at the Municipal Golf Course that will see the facility use about 20% more water than allowed under their own ordinance passed in 2022.

Screenshot Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz addresses the city council.
Utilities director outlines state of compliance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In scheduling that some might call ironic, immediately after approving a plan that would see the Municipal Golf Course continue to use 20% more water than allowed by law, the city council heard a presentation from Utilities Director Joseph Stubitz in which he outlined just how serious the drought is and how the city is working to comply with state law by removing turf from city parks and from areas surrounding city buildings.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City’s Code Enforcement officer, Pat Richardson, has be ...
Richardson puts police skills to good use
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound like a riddle, but Pat Richardson is not a police officer yet he works for the department. He doesn’t seek out illegal activities, but he can issues citations.

Courtesy of Boulder City Flow chart showing what is - and is not - legal when it comes to parki ...
Can that guy park in front of my house all day?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, you have a great little house in or near the historic district and, to your annoyance, between events and employees for various local businesses, there are cars parked in front of your house pretty much every day.