Investigation continues into shooting of dog by BCPD

The investigation into the shooting of a dog at-large continues following an incident on Jan. 3.

Boulder City Police Lt. Thomas Healing said he was unable at this time to release many details because of the ongoing investigation but said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Ramona Lane in the Lewis Homes off Adams Boulevard. This was around the time the schools adjourn.

“The officer responded to a dog running at-large in the area,” Healing said. “Upon his arrival, he was almost immediately attacked by the dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, and was forced to shoot the dog to protect himself and the public. The officer fired five rounds, and there were no other injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting.”