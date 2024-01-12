29°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Investigation continues into shooting of dog by BCPD

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 11, 2024 - 6:09 pm
 

The investigation into the shooting of a dog at-large continues following an incident on Jan. 3.

Boulder City Police Lt. Thomas Healing said he was unable at this time to release many details because of the ongoing investigation but said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Ramona Lane in the Lewis Homes off Adams Boulevard. This was around the time the schools adjourn.

“The officer responded to a dog running at-large in the area,” Healing said. “Upon his arrival, he was almost immediately attacked by the dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, and was forced to shoot the dog to protect himself and the public. The officer fired five rounds, and there were no other injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy USA Shooting Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan, seen here competing this past weekend ...
Lagan off to Paris Olympics
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Anniston, Ala., located in the northeastern part of the state with a population of around 21,000, is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Paris, along with its two million residents.

bcr default image
Public to provide input on five-year strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Cities set strategic plans as a way to set broad goals for the community, with public input, so that over a span of multiple years, the council, the staff and the community overall has a focus on the goals they want to accomplish.”

bcr default image
Water, PD projects looked at by council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Jan. 9, the Boulder City Council voted to approve both a five-year financial plan for the city as well as a separate five-year plan for spending on capital projects.

bcr default image
Council approves $3 mil in project spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a single vote, the city council approved funding in the neighborhood of $3 million for three projects at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Doug Smith, left, was joined by his friend and running partner, N ...
Smith hits impressive feat with his feet
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past decade it’s been not uncommon to see Doug Smith running on the streets of Boulder City – winter, spring, summer or fall.

Photo courtesy C.R. Borg Cameron Borg is seen with BCHS tennis coach Rachelle Huxford following ...
Boy Scout asks, ‘Tennis anyone?’
Special to Boulder City Review

Last month, Boulder City’s Cameron Borg did something almost all Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts dream of, completing their Eagle Scout project.

Police evacuate students on Harmon Avenue near Maryland Parkway after a shooting on the UNLV ca ...
BCPD discusses mutual aid agreement
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was one of those calls that all law enforcement officers dread hearing.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park have been a draw for years but tha ...
Ram Cam deemed a big success
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For more than three months now, both residents and visitors have had a much easier way of seeing whether or not Boulder City’s unofficial mascots are up for a visit.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Lake Mojave was the setting when pilots flying super scooper p ...
2023: Taking a look back
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For a small town whose basic charm is largely built on its unchanging nature (the population has been stable to within about 1,000 people for more than three decades, just as one example), a lot has changed in 2023.