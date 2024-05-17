84°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Daniel R. Patterson

More Stories
City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Denise Elizabeth Ashurst
A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Matt Fox
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 16, 2024 - 6:06 pm
 

Daniel R. Patterson, 53

Occupation: Wildlands Firefighter; Ecologist

10 years in Boulder City

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

My optimism and love for the people, places and history of Boulder City and our quality of life.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I listen. I answer my phone and emails. I offer my 30 years of dedication and experience in government and public service at local, state and U.S. levels. I have great ideas, but I don’t know it all. I hear you. Through cooperation, listening and compromise, we will reach the best solutions for Boulder City. Let’s work together for today, tomorrow and future generations. Please visit DanielPatterson.net

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

Growth and water. Both ensuring a stable population in Boulder City, while conserving and guarding against wasteful urban sprawl in our changing environment.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

No. I support the pool with the $27 million budget already approved by voters. My family and I swim at the pool. Boulder City should be able to build a great pool for $27 million. That’s a lot of money, but if voters approve more for a pool, I’ll support their decision.

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

Boulder City must always put residents first. Let’s also welcome visitors of all stripes, to enrich our town, economy and jobs. Short-term rentals should be allowed where the owner lives on the property, enhancing income for ‘house rich, but cash poor’ residents, while still monitoring guests to protect our neighborhoods. Please visit DanielPatterson.net or @DanPattersonUSA on social media. I ask for your vote, please.

THE LATEST
City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which is funded by the city, will not only welcome those coming to town but also honors the Boulder City High School Eagles.

Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Whether it will be enough to fund the projected $40 million-plus pool complex the city would like to build is still — given the realities of the current inflationary economic environment — an open question.

Facebook screenshot Conversation in a Facebook group where Hutto appears to offer a sphinx cat ...
City’s pet licensing proposal still in limbo
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As the proposal to allow for a license for pet breeding, as well as the keeping of more animals than the three currently allowed by city code that came within inches of becoming law in March of this year, appears to be in some kind of limbo. After it was tabled, and has not yet been rescheduled to come back before the city council, a related case recently came before the municipal court.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cash Uriuste, an eighth-grader at Garrett Junior High, ...
Students learn the fine art of guitar making
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Jimi Hendrix, considered by many to be the greatest guitarist ever, once said of his craft, “Sometimes you want to give up the guitar, you’ll hate the guitar. But if you stick with it, you’ll be rewarded.”

bcr default image
Search for new city manager underway
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Give him some credit. Recently-departed city manager Taylour Tedder may have left with just a few weeks of notice, but he did try to begin a process for finding his replacement as one of his final acts.