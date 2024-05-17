A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Daniel R. Patterson

Daniel R. Patterson, 53

Occupation: Wildlands Firefighter; Ecologist

10 years in Boulder City

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

My optimism and love for the people, places and history of Boulder City and our quality of life.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I listen. I answer my phone and emails. I offer my 30 years of dedication and experience in government and public service at local, state and U.S. levels. I have great ideas, but I don’t know it all. I hear you. Through cooperation, listening and compromise, we will reach the best solutions for Boulder City. Let’s work together for today, tomorrow and future generations. Please visit DanielPatterson.net

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

Growth and water. Both ensuring a stable population in Boulder City, while conserving and guarding against wasteful urban sprawl in our changing environment.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

No. I support the pool with the $27 million budget already approved by voters. My family and I swim at the pool. Boulder City should be able to build a great pool for $27 million. That’s a lot of money, but if voters approve more for a pool, I’ll support their decision.

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

Boulder City must always put residents first. Let’s also welcome visitors of all stripes, to enrich our town, economy and jobs. Short-term rentals should be allowed where the owner lives on the property, enhancing income for ‘house rich, but cash poor’ residents, while still monitoring guests to protect our neighborhoods. Please visit DanielPatterson.net or @DanPattersonUSA on social media. I ask for your vote, please.