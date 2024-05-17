A look at candidates for Boulder City Council: Denise Elizabeth Ashurst

Denise Elizabeth Ashurst, 68

Occupation: Retired USAF, Retired DOE

18 years in Boulder City

What single issue most influenced your decision to run for council or seek re-election?

Inflation. I live comfortably with two retirements under my belt, and I still struggle with high and increasing prices, for food, gas, and taxes. I’m also aware of my less-fortunate neighbors and their financial struggles. It is for this reason, controlled spending is paramount, and transparency in our local government must be a priority. Lawlessness abounds in so many areas—if spending is curbed, other issues will subside, such as petty crime, etc.

Why do you feel you are the best person for the position?

I don’t know that I’m the “best” person for the position, but I know I am more than qualified, having served in the United States military for twenty years, and government service for over 15 years. I also concur with the City Council’s mission and vision statements, preserving our conservative and traditional way of life.

What’s the biggest issue facing Boulder City today?

After talking to residents and taking a short survey, folks have expressed a need for a second grocery store, especially since the 99 Cents Only store is closing. And the increasing need to control homelessness.

At potentially $42 million, the proposed replacement for the pool comes out to about $2,800 per resident. Do you feel this is the best use of Capital Improvement funds?

Cons… From the same survey, I was surprised that there’s a good amount of residents who are opposed to a new pool, citing the cost and the lack of interest/numbers of current users.

Pros… If funding is not coming out of the pocketbooks of the residents and passes the ballot initiative this fall, then most are OK with it, but still asked, can those funds go to more pressing issues?

Many, especially in the business community, would like to see Boulder City become more than just a day trip, with visitors spending multiple days here. But some recent decisions, such as banning short-term rentals, would seem to discourage multi-day visits. How does the city balance the needs of its residents with that of encouraging tourism?

Per capita, Boulder City has more than enough hotel rooms to accommodate visitors who desire to stay for a few days. Current events/activities, continue to ensure that Boulder City has no shortage of visitors or “lack of lodging” complaints. Short-term rentals has been addressed to the community, and the majority of residents have voted to ban it. Unless it’s revisited, Boulder City residents have spoken.