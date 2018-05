Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A bench honoring the late Micheal Manteris was dedicated on Tuesday, May 1, at Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School. Students at all four Boulder City public schools collected the money for the bench, which is one of two. The other is at Hemenwary Park. Manteris died on March 30, 2017, at age 12, after a six month battle with cancer. The bench at Mitchell includes one of his inspirational sayings, "Make today the best day ever."