News

Hunt expected to draw hundreds

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 7, 2024 - 6:13 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Las year's Easter Egg Hunt, seen here, was the first time the city hosted the event. This year's hunt will be held on March 23.

For the second year in a row, the city of Boulder City is sponsoring the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt with a little extra help from a friend – the Easter Bunny.

The hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Wilbur Square Park on Colorado Street on Saturday, March 23. The Easter Bunny will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to take photos with the kids.

The hunt will be broken into two age group, those who are 1 to 3 years of age and those 4 to 7.

COVID-19 caused the previous sponsor of the egg hunt — the Homestead Independent Living Facility ­— to cancel their egg hunts.

They offered the city the opportunity to take over the event last year, which was the first hunt in three years.

“After last year’s event, staff was excited and started planning for this year’s event,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jennifer Spinkelink said. “We all enjoyed seeing our youngest Boulder City residents have so much fun collecting plastic eggs.”

Adding to the festivities this year will be a food truck, HoleyRoller, which is a mini-donut food truck available for people to make donut purchases.

“Everyone had a great time,” she said of last year’s event. “We included younger and older kiddos in the hunt and siblings, parents, grandparents, and bystanders enjoyed seeing the smiles on the faces.”

In all, the egg hunt drew about 400 kids.

Spinkelink said the city ordered 10,000 eggs this year. And, these days the eggs come pre-filled.

This will be an increase of 3,000 eggs over last year’s total as well as additional toys in both areas of the hunt.

