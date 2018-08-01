Hot Enough?

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review After just 15 minutes outside July 26 during an excessive heat warning, an egg began to show signs of cooking outside the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

After just 15 minutes July 26 during an excessive heat warning, an egg began to show signs of cooking outside the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

As temperatures climbed past 111 degrees July 26 during an excessive heat warning, Marty Peterson, right, a volunteer at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, decided to see if he could fry an egg outside. Among those watching the egg’s progress was Lynn Neufeld, visitor center lead.

After 50 minutes in temperatures of at least 111 degrees, an egg was declared cooked sunny side up at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on July 26.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review