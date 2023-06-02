Hot cars and hotter ribs
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images
Participants in the barbecue challenge spend many hours prepping for the competition.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Classic cars all the way to new models could be seen at the Best Dam Barbecue this past weekend.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images
MC Mike Pacini eggs on participants in the rib-eating contest.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Bob Diebold, a 1988 graduate of Boulder City High School, shows off his 1969 Datsun, which took him two years to restore.
More than 100 cars greeted the thousands of people who came out last weekend for the annual Best Dam Barbecue, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Boulder City.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images
The scene was all business in the judging room at the Best Dam Barbecue.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images
It was not just ribs and chicken on the menu, as attendees enjoyed freshly grilled burgers from the Rotary Club, which also sponsored the event.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
One of the entries in the car show that garnered the most attention was this custom truck that featured four engines.
Photos by Ron Eland and Linda Evans