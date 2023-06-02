68°F
News

Hot cars and hotter ribs

Photos by Ron Eland and Linda Evans
June 1, 2023 - 9:20 pm
 
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Participants in the barbecue challenge spend many hours prepping for the competition.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Classic cars all the way to new models could be seen at the Best Dam Barbecue this past weekend.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images MC Mike Pacini eggs on participants in the rib-eating contest.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bob Diebold, a 1988 graduate of Boulder City High School, shows off his 1969 Datsun, which took him two years to restore.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review More than 100 cars greeted the thousands of people who came out last weekend for the annual Best Dam Barbecue, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Boulder City.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images The scene was all business in the judging room at the Best Dam Barbecue.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images It was not just ribs and chicken on the menu, as attendees enjoyed freshly grilled burgers from the Rotary Club, which also sponsored the event.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the entries in the car show that garnered the most attention was this custom truck that featured four engines.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images

Participants in the barbecue challenge spend many hours prepping for the competition.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Classic cars all the way to new models could be seen at the Best Dam Barbecue this past weekend.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images

MC Mike Pacini eggs on participants in the rib-eating contest.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Bob Diebold, a 1988 graduate of Boulder City High School, shows off his 1969 Datsun, which took him two years to restore.

More than 100 cars greeted the thousands of people who came out last weekend for the annual Best Dam Barbecue, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Boulder City.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images

The scene was all business in the judging room at the Best Dam Barbecue.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images

It was not just ribs and chicken on the menu, as attendees enjoyed freshly grilled burgers from the Rotary Club, which also sponsored the event.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

One of the entries in the car show that garnered the most attention was this custom truck that featured four engines.

Photos by Ron Eland and Linda Evans

