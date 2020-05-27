80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Hoover Dam marks 85th anniversary of final concrete pour

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 27, 2020 - 3:47 pm
 

On Friday, May 29, Hoover Dam celebrates a unique anniversary. It will have been 85 years since the last of the concrete was poured for the project.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the dam alone contains 3.25 million cubic yards of concrete. Including the power plant, spillway tunnels and other equipment needed for it to operate, there are 4.36 million cubic yards of it at the structure.

“This was an incredible project,” said Mark Hall-Patton, administrator of the Clark County Museum. “It was the largest scale engineering project and yet they did it under time and under budget.”

To pour all that concrete, workers had to place approximately 160,000 cubic yards per month, and when it was finished, the project was still far from being complete.

“There was actually a fair amount (still) to do” said Hall-Patton. “This was a milestone everyone could understand.”

The concrete portion was the most visible part of Hoover Dam and was built from 215 concrete blocks put into columns. Once it was poured, the workers still had to set up the turbines, build headquarters, take down temporary structures and install everything needed to get the electrical systems going.

Work also had to be done to cool down and set the concrete so grout could be put in to keep all the blocks together.

“Concrete doesn’t set up immediately,” Hall-Patton said. “It takes decades.”

To speed that time frame up, more than 582 miles of 1-inch steel pipe were embedded into the dam so ice water could circulate through it. The cooling process was completed in March 1935, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

“When you’re looking … at a project of that size, this was larger than any other project in the United States,” added Hall-Patton. “It was in the middle of the desert, during the Depression.”

Hoover Dam was built between 1931 and 1936 and helps provide water and hydro-electrical power to the West. Once all the concrete had been poured by May 29, 1935, the rest of the features were completed less than a year later on March 1, 1936. Contractor Six Companies Inc. had seven years from April 20, 1931, to complete the project, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. They completed it in five years, and their bid was approximately $24,000 less than the government’s estimated cost.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Attorney Steve Morris listens to a resident comm ...
Ethics complaint filed against city attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Commission on Ethics is investigating a complaint against City Attorney Steve Morris for allegedly violating state law at a City Council meeting in October.

Boulder City City Council unanimously approved its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget during its meet ...
City cuts millions from budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved the final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that includes several million dollars in cuts to accommodate expected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 emergency.

 
Wreath placed to honor veterans
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus joined with Gov. Steve Sisolak to place a wreath honoring veterans during a small, private Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, seen in Carson City on April 16, announced Tuesday that Phase Two of the Ro ...
Phase Two begins Friday
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

CARSON CITY — More of Nevada’s daily routines will return Friday, May 29, with limits, as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, May 26, night the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, including gatherings for church services and the reopening of more businesses, such as bars and health facilities.

Schools continue food distribution, online learning
Schools continue food distribution, online learning
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite the school year being over, local students will still be able to pick up meals throughout the summer and participate in online learning activities.

DAM Roast House Boulder City friends, from left, Misty Magruder, Travis Wallgren and Amber Step ...
Business Beat: Coffeehouse, bookstore to open in historic building
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Three friends with deep ties to Boulder City have joined forces to create DAM Roast House &Browder Bookstore, a new business that will be housed in the town’s oldest commercial building.

Hangars at Boulder City Municipal Airport will revert to city ownership when leases for the pro ...
City to take possession of airport hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After talking in circles for literally hours, City Council finally decided to let 28 airport hangars revert to city ownership when their current leases expire July 2 and directed staff to create new ones.

Flags will not be placed on the graves at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder ...
Memorial Day ceremony goes virtual
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The sentiment will be the same, but this year’s Memorial Day observances will look a little different.