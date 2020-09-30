93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Historic Preservation Day goes virtual

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 30, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

Boulder City’s monthlong celebration of historic preservation starts today and will feature virtual tours of several local properties.

Due to the pandemic, the city’s Historic Preservation Committee had to postpone its annual daylong celebration in May, and recently decided to hold a monthlong celebration in October instead.

Starting today, the community will be able to virtually view the exteriors of four historic properties in town.

“I think it will be fun,” said Linda Graham, chairman of the committee.

A highlight of the virtual tours will be an interview outside of 1342 Denver St., which is the 2020 Historic Preservation Award winner.

Owners Hillary and Josh Brimhall purchased the house in 2014 and continued the preservation work of the previous owners inside and outside the home.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Hillary Brimhall about the award. “I’ve been nominated the last couple of years.”

The Brimhalls repainted the exterior of the house, redid its landscaping, added flagstone in the backyard and replaced some of the windows.

“Whatever we’ve done, we tried to keep it as close to the original as possible,” she said.

Hillary Brimhall said they are trying to find arched windows so they can replace the rest of the original ones.

Graham said she and Mayor Kiernan McManus will be presenting the preservation award during their interview at the property.

The other tours, which will be released throughout the month, will be of the Ash Street Apartments at 508-526 Ash St.; the Boulder City Co. Store at 525 Avenue B; and the Bureau of Reclamation’s administration building at 1200 Park St.

Graham said these properties were chosen because they were nominees for this year’s Historic Preservation Award.

“We looked at how we could celebrate these historic properties in a safe, healthy manner,” McManus said. “I applaud the committee for thinking of ways to honor these locations while protecting the community.”

“We are fortunate to have so many people who value our past and work to preserve it,” said Al Noyola, city manager. “In addition to volunteers, the staff puts in time and effort to ensure these events are successful. I am thankful for all they do.”

For event information, visit www.bcnv.org/613/Historic-Preservation-Day.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School fourth grader Adam Pierfelice ...
Schools adapt to keep students engaged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A month into the school year principals and teachers are finding new ways to connect with their students and honor their hard work despite not meeting in person.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has spent almost $40,000 on its defense in a ...
Legal defense could total nearly $100,000
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has spent almost $40,000 on its defense in a District Court case and could spend more than double that amount when all is said and done, according to court documents.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review received five awards in the Nevada Press Foundati ...
BCR receives press association honors
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review received five awards in the Nevada Press Foundation’s 2020 Awards of Excellence, which were announced online Sept. 24.

Boulder City Silver Peak Solar LLC will be leasing more land, seen in yellow, in the Eldorado V ...
Council OKs expanded solar lease
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More money is coming to the city’s coffers as council members recently approved adding land to a lease option held by Silver Peak Solar LLC.

City staff target of unemployment fraud
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Fraudulent unemployment claims were recently filed against some city employees, but they were not caused by a breach of the city’s or the state’s computer systems, according to officials.

City files motion to dismiss open meeting law violation claims
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new motion to dismiss some of the claims in an Eighth District Court case against the city has been filed, and a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 5.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escort the b ...
Show of Support
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review My 4 Sons Cards, Comics & Games is moving to the ...
Business Beat: Comic store to move downtown
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A small business is taking a big step forward and moving into a new location in downtown Boulder City.

City Attorney Steve Morris
Meeting to discuss city attorney canceled due to improper notice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss firing City Attorney Steve Morris was canceled because the process server did not give him proper notice of the meeting, despite initially saying he did.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Bureau of Reclamation is expecting an increased r ...
Risk of water shortages projected
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An increased risk of potential water shortages in the Colorado River Basin is expected for the next five years, according to projections released earlier this week by the Bureau of Reclamation.