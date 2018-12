Boulder City High School was on a soft lockdown for approximately 40 minutes today after it received a threat over the phone, according to the city’s Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

Two Boulder City Police officers responded to the school.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:35 p.m.

The caller’s phone number could not be traced, she said.