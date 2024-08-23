Helping to make up for lost time

Many veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War were shipped off to foreign lands once they turned 18, with some still in high school.

Photo courtesy Charm McElree In 2018, Boulder City’s Charm McElree, far right, was recognized by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval for her years of volunteering with Operation Recognition.

Because of that, many veterans of those eras never finished high school and never received their diploma with their classmates. Some chose to later obtain a GED while others simply went without.

But thanks to Operation Recognition, and others like it, some veterans are receiving their diplomas, albeit decades later.

Boulder City’s Charm McElree has been a member of the organization for many years and for her it comes from the heart, being that she comes from a military family.

During her first year as coordinator at the adult school in Victorville, Calif., she received a call from the superintendent of the San Bernardino School District, who said they had five veterans who would like to walk across the stage of their adult school.

“We had a 91-year-old man who practically skipped across the stage to get his diploma and when he got it, he threw his cap into the air,” she said. “For the next seven years while I was there, I did what I could to help others achieve that same joy.”

McElree, who moved to Boulder City 10 years ago, would transfer jobs to Las Vegas. There, she had hoped to start a similar program for Nevada veterans. The first two who came to mind were her father-in-law, a World War II veteran, and her brother, who served in Vietnam. At that time, both had passed away but she felt it was still appropriate for them to receive their diplomas, posthumously.

According to information from the organization’s web page (which falls under the umbrella of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services), “In 2003, during the 72nd Session of the Nevada Legislature, Assembly Bill 52, Operation Recognition, was passed. This bill provides for Nevada School Districts to issue a standard high school diploma to certain veterans. To receive this high school diploma, a veteran must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States during WWII through the Vietnam Era, between the dates of September 16, 1940 and May 7, 1975. A veteran, a guardian of a disabled veteran, or a member of a deceased veteran’s family, on behalf of the deceased veteran, may submit an application.”

To be eligible:

■ The veteran must have a copy of the certificate of honorable discharge or a copy of the DD Form 214 issued to the veteran;

■ The veteran must have attended a secondary school in the state before he left to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States and list the name and the location of the Nevada secondary school where they attended; and

■ If the veteran is a current resident of Nevada but did not attend a secondary school in the state, he/she must provide an affidavit affirming that he/she attended a secondary school before leaving to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States and list the name of that secondary school.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will approve the application and forward it to the school district indicated on the application. The school district will notify the veteran of the approval and will arrange to present the high school diploma during one of the following as requested by the veteran: The school district’s yearly graduation exercise — or a special ceremony. If the veteran chooses to forgo a ceremony, the high school diploma will be mailed directly to them. The Department of Veterans Services will receive a copy of all high school diplomas issued to veterans in this program.

“For me, it’s the joy of knowing those who deserve to receive a diploma are able to get one,” McElree said. “It shows that we do honor our veterans.”

During her time with Operation Recognition, she has worked with 26 different states to assist with the vets receiving their diplomas. Not all states have an Operation Recognition program but may have something similar through school districts or veterans’ services offices. In all, McElree, who often works on her own to help the veterans, has assisted in 60 graduations during her time in Nevada and California.

“Most of the time, for the veterans it’s about closure,” she said. “Some don’t even care if they’re recognized, they would just like to have the diploma.”

As to what has kept her interest for many years as a volunteer for the program, McElree said, “It’s a fun and encouraging passion of mine and I will do this until the day I die.”

For more information, contact McElree at cmcelree2000@yahoo.com.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.