News

Heat-related illnesses preventable

By Boulder City Hospital
July 24, 2019 - 2:45 pm
 

High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 600 people die from extreme heat every year.

Take measures to stay cool and remain hydrated. Getting too hot can make you sick. You can become ill from the heat if your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off.

Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than 2, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness. Steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries and death during hot weather include:

n Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can. Air conditioning is the No. 1 way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

■ Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

■ Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

■ Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

■ Pace yourself.

■ Don’t use the stove or oven to cook. It will make you and your house hotter.

■ Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

■ Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

■ Never leave children or pets in cars.

■ Check the local news for health and safety updates.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.

