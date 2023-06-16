82°F
Hardys honored at gala

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 16, 2023 - 10:37 am
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. Joe and Jill Hardy smile at comments from their longtime friends, Rod and Leslie Woodbury, during Saturday's Boulder City Hospital's Heart of the Community Gala.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Radio personality Chet Buchanan kept track of the bidding during the live auction Saturday night in which thousands of dollars were raised for the Boulder City Hospital.

The smiles on their faces said it all.

With more than 300 people in attendances, which included many of their friends and family, Dr. Joe and Jill Hardy were the honorees of the 12th annual Heart of the Community Gala. It was hosted by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation this past Saturday at the Boulder Creek Golf Course.

After Rod and Leslie Woodbury shared their memories of knowing the Hardys for many years, the honorees took to the podium and simply said, “Thank you.” But then Joe, the current mayor of Boulder City, took to the mic to thank everyone for the honor.

“People ask me how I’m doing in Boulder City and I tell them this is a wonderful place and everybody agrees this is a great place,” he said. “People may not agree with one another but that’s part of the challenge we have in life and I thoroughly enjoy what I’m doing as the mayor of Boulder City. I’m grateful for all of the support and the friends that I have here and I’m grateful for my wife. Jill truly is the source of inspiration. I’m also appreciative of my children who have taught me more than I have taught them.”

He also praised the hospital, its foundation members and staff who have served the community for so many years.

The evening also included cocktails, dinner and both a silent and live auction in which tens of thousands of dollars were raised for the hospital. The event was emceed by Sue Manteris and the auction was led by radio personality Chet Buchanan.

In a letter to those in attendance, BCH CEO Thomas Maher wrote, “Every year you have helped us reach the challenges our community hospital faces with equipment upgrades, capital projects and tax-deductible monetary contributions.”

He added, “Bottom line is, we need you.”

In addition to being a local physician for more than four decades, Joe has served on Boulder City Council, the state assembly and the Nevada State Senate, where he was recently inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Joe and Jill, who has a master’s degree in library and information science, have been married for 51 years and have eight children. They have called Boulder City home since 1982.

During a video shown to the crowd, Joe talked about why he recently had a pre-funeral which the majority of his family turned out for. He also talked about the day he was sworn in as mayor and doing the swearing in was his son, Judge Joe Hardy, Jr.

“I’ll tell you, it was a sweet experience,” he said, garnering a large applause from attendees.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

