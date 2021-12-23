50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Hardy to run for mayor

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 23, 2021 - 9:58 am
 
Joe Hardy, who is serving in the Nevada Senate, announced Thursday, Dec. 23, that he intends to ...
Joe Hardy, who is serving in the Nevada Senate, announced Thursday, Dec. 23, that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in the 2022 election.

Dr. Joe Hardy announced Thursday morning that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in next year’s election.

Hardy, R-Boulder City, who is currently serving in the State Senate representing District 12 and as the assistant minority leader, said he believes his experience as a former City Council member and in the Nevada Legislature as both an assemblyman and senator will be an asset for the city and its residents.

Hardy served on the City Council from 1999-2002 and stepped down after being elected to the Nevada Assembly.

“I have the talents and abilities to understand the process,” he said of running government entities, “and I love to serve. Boulder City has been a blessed place for me. I would like to serve not only the people of Boulder City but the city of Boulder City.”

Hardy said that through his elected positions he has established relationships and contacts with many people “across the state, in Clark County and in the greater Las Vegas area.” He said he believes those relationships will serve him well as mayor and open lines of communication that will benefit the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High School received a $25,891 grant f ...
Garrett receives $25K for STEM classes, equipment
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local school will be able to reach new heights thanks to a grant from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

(Boulder City) Boulder City Deputy City Clerk Stacey Brownfield reads written public comments d ...
New deputy clerk’s work praised
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new deputy city clerk has been on the job for six months and is being praised by staff for her work.

Recycling Christmas trees encouraged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Sunday, Dec. 26, until Jan. 16.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a family affair at Sweet Spot Home Decor, 1028 W ...
Business Beat: Businesses find the ‘Sweet Spot’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Two new Boulder City businesses are located in the same building but offer completely different experiences.

(City of Henderson) City Council is opposing Henderson's plan to annex almost 8,000 acres of la ...
Henderson annexation opposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council has officially opposed the annexation of almost 8,000 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley into Henderson.

(Scott Pastore) Boulder City Police officer Scott Pastore posed with Odie, the first horse in t ...
Sunset bound: City’s first mounted unit horse retired
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A trailblazer at Boulder City Police Department is riding off into the proverbial sunset. Odie, the first horse in its mounted unit, has retired.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Lori Merrell, center, thanks Mayor Kiernan McManus, ...
Council moves forward with $23M in projects
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council approved moving forward with its five-year capital improvement plan that includes approximately $23 million in projects for the next fiscal year.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses the ...
Haaland: Infrastructure law aids drought resilience
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Sunday, Dec. 12, touted a recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, saying the law makes a historic investment in water and drought resilience.