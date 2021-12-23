Hardy to run for mayor

Dr. Joe Hardy announced Thursday morning that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in next year’s election.

Hardy, R-Boulder City, who is currently serving in the State Senate representing District 12 and as the assistant minority leader, said he believes his experience as a former City Council member and in the Nevada Legislature as both an assemblyman and senator will be an asset for the city and its residents.

Hardy served on the City Council from 1999-2002 and stepped down after being elected to the Nevada Assembly.

“I have the talents and abilities to understand the process,” he said of running government entities, “and I love to serve. Boulder City has been a blessed place for me. I would like to serve not only the people of Boulder City but the city of Boulder City.”

Hardy said that through his elected positions he has established relationships and contacts with many people “across the state, in Clark County and in the greater Las Vegas area.” He said he believes those relationships will serve him well as mayor and open lines of communication that will benefit the community.

