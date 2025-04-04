Happy 65 th to BCPD
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Last Thursday a large group gathered to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Boulder City Police Department. The event, which featured music, free food, a K-9 demonstration, the department’s mounted unit and other demonstrations, was sponsored by the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department.
Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz tried out the police department’s “drunk goggles,” which simulates the effects of being under the influence of alcohol. Those trying them out were instructed to walk in a straight line.