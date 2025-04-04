51°F
Happy 65 th to BCPD

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Todd Austin, from National Park Service, acted as the decoy during a demonstration along with K-9 Lloyd during last Thursday’s 65th anniversary party of the Boulder City Police Department. See page 3 for additional photos.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll, of the Boulder City Police Department, sang the national anthem near the beginning of BCPD’s 65th anniversary Thursday.
Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz, tried out the police department’s “drunk goggles,” which simulates the effects of being under the influence of alcohol. Those trying them out were instructed to walk in a straight line.
Members of the BCHS student council volunteered their time to serve up street tacos at the event.
April 3, 2025 - 5:35 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Last Thursday a large group gathered to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Boulder City Police Department. The event, which featured music, free food, a K-9 demonstration, the department’s mounted unit and other demonstrations, was sponsored by the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department.

Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz tried out the police department’s “drunk goggles,” which simulates the effects of being under the influence of alcohol. Those trying them out were instructed to walk in a straight line.

bcr default image
Council grills CCSD official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Once each quarter, Dr. Deanna Jaskolski, regional superintendent for region 3 of the Clark County School District (which includes Boulder City) presents a report to the city council about the city’s four local public schools.

Screenshot Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway touted the numbers for her department a ...
Calloway outlines state of city parks and rec
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The big question when it comes to Parks and Recreation in Boulder City is, “When is the pool we all hear so much about actually going to be built?”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Last Wednesday, the Clark County Museum and Henderson Historical ...
A step back in time
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If someone is researching Boulder City’s history, chances are the majority of what they find will center around the building of Hoover Dam.

Screenshot A drawing of the revised plans for the placement of a memorial honoring Shane Patton ...
Memorial deal gets approval from council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One of the final steps before installation of the monument honoring fallen soldier and Boulder City native Shane Patton happened without fanfare at the city council meeting this week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Christopher Tilman is sworn in as justice of the peace by former ...
Council OKs judge panel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you didn’t read the agenda, you would have no idea that the city council took a vote on the issue of municipal judge in Boulder City.

Photos by Joe Duncan During the Orange County Regional FIRST Robotics Competition at Orange Cou ...
Boulder City High robotics team to compete at UNLV
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The High Scalers, the robotics team at Boulder City High School, will be competing in the Las Vegas Regionals of the FIRST Robotics Competition at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV this weekend.

File photo by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Actor Erik Estrada, best known for playing Ponch on ...
Car show benefiting officers returns to BC
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you like car shows, food, music and being able to see celebrities from your youth, then mark Saturday, March 29 on your calendar.

bcr default image
Council nixes development idea
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Call it fiscal creativity, although some developers prefer harsher terms.