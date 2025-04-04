Happy 65 th to BCPD

Members of the BCHS student council volunteered their time to serve up street tacos at the event.

Boulder City Utilities Director Joe Stubitz, tried out the police department’s “drunk goggles,” which simulates the effects of being under the influence of alcohol. Those trying them out were instructed to walk in a straight line.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll, of the Boulder City Police Department, sang the national anthem near the beginning of BCPD’s 65th anniversary Thursday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Todd Austin, from National Park Service, acted as the decoy during a demonstration along with K-9 Lloyd during last Thursday’s 65th anniversary party of the Boulder City Police Department. See page 3 for additional photos.

Last Thursday a large group gathered to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Boulder City Police Department. The event, which featured music, free food, a K-9 demonstration, the department’s mounted unit and other demonstrations, was sponsored by the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department.

