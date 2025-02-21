64°F
Grace Christian Academy turns 25

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Grace Christian Academy students Carter Mann and Harlowe Colyar listen to an audio book. They are two of the school’s 24 students, a number officials hope to see increase next year.
Ron Eland/Boulder City review Science teacher Debra Dennill discusses with her class about rain, which was appropriate since that day was the first in more than 200 days that Boulder City had received precipitation. Principal Janeen Throckmorton, right, looks on.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 20, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

For the past quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered its students traditional curriculum but, in their case, the four Rs – reading, writing, arithmetic and religion.

The tiny, private school, tucked away behind Grace Community Church and two doors down from Boulder Bowl, has seen its enrollment fluctuate in recent years. And while it’s currently on the lower side, staff is encouraged and optimistic that will change for next school.

That optimism begins with Principal Janeen Throckmorton, who is in her first year in that position. But, she’s no stranger to the school, having taught there for three years prior to taking over the helm.

“I just love this school” she said, noting that she taught in public schools for 20 years in Iowa. “The first time I stepped on these grounds, I knew this was where I belonged. When Mrs. Rodriguez decided to retire, they came to me and asked if I would be interested in being principal. So, I prayed about it and God told me he had my back.”

There are currently 24 students enrolled at the school in preschool to third grade but they are licensed to have students through eighth grade and are taught by four full-time teachers and a couple of part-time ones.

“We’re just one big family here,” Throckmorton said. “The kids hang out with one another outside of school as well as a lot of evening activities together as a school. There is a real sense of community and family here.”

Grace does need a minimum of 32 students to break even, financially. During Throckmorton’s first year at the school, they had 38 students.

Today starts the school’s open enrollment, which is where they hope to encourage other families to sign up.

“We’ve had a couple of low years but it’s looking very promising for next year,” she said. “Right now, we have about eight families ready to register. We’re excited for the growth that we’re seeing.”

She noted that the economy can often play a part in lower enrollment. As a private school, there is a cost involved and that’s $6,775 per student a year. “It does cause a little stress (lower enrollment numbers) but we have an amazing church that supports us and is not going to let us fail,” she said. “The community has also pulled through (via donations) and has blessed us greatly. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

The school has brought in marketing specialists to help get the word out about Grace Christian Academy because as she put it, “A lot of people don’t even realize we’re here.”

As to why a parent should enroll their child at the school, Throckmorton had a very quick response.

“First of all, we have very small class sizes with very individualized instruction,” she said. “If your child is struggling in something like math, we can do more one-on-one instruction. We are a safe place. We’ve had kids who were bullied elsewhere but came here and can now feel relaxed. And, we offer a religion-based curriculum.”

For more information on the school, visit gracechristianacademybc.org.

