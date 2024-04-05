Good fences make good neighbors

I have long been on the fence about, well, installing a fence. After umpteenth passersby trampling on sprinkler heads, plus rude pet owners leaving their dogs’ “gifts” on our lawn, it’s time to do something.

I’ve installed many fences in my professional career and I know there’s a lot to consider. While there are general requirements to follow, each city has its own set of permits and codes, BC included. There are also recommended actions to consider when replacing or installing a new fence.

Here’s a short guide on some of the things to consider regarding fences and walls, including fence etiquette, so neighbors don’t take offense (couldn’t resist).

Five Things to Know About Fences

1. What’s Its Purpose? Is it to keep pets in the yard, privacy, security, a design element? Chances are you have a few reasons, but being clear on its foremost purpose will help guide you through the selection process.

2. Know Fence and Wall Types They both provide a barrier between spaces or enclose an area. Fences are a lighter more see-through structure, whereas, walls have a continuous foundation and made of a heavier material. Walls offer more privacy, security, and sound proofing. Wood, composite, metal, and vinyl are common fence materials, or a combination of two (i.e. corrugated metal with wood frame). Walls are typically cinder block/CMU (Concrete Masonry Unit) and stone.

3. Locate Property Lines and Utility Lines “The Public Works Department will not provide you survey information. This must be done by a licensed surveyor in the state of Nevada”—bcnv.org.

As for buried utility lines, “811 is the national call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to their state 811 center’s website before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line”—call811.com. Residents are not required to take this step, but if you hit a utility line while digging, you’ll be financially responsible for damages.

4. “Love Thy Neighbor” There are too many turf wars that could have been avoided had the proper steps been taken. Inform your neighbor with a letter, including: work dates, dimensions, materials, location, etc. You can also include installation quotes and see if they’d be interested in having design input and sharing the cost.

Property lines must be established when submitting applications. “This is an application requirement, and we provide two options for submission: (1) The applicant can have a survey done of their property to verify property lines, or (2) the applicant submits a Property Line Agreement signed by the adjacent property owner. This is to ensure that there are no future disputes regarding the placement of the fence and lot line location”— Michael Mays Boulder City director of community development.

Be aware that if the fence is installed at your property line, the footing will encroach your neighbor’s property, which would be a violation unless there’s a signed Property Line Agreement. Also, note that City Code does not address fence orientation, but it’s etiquette and expected that your neighbor gets the finished or prettier side of the fence.

5. DIY or pro? Installing a fence is labor-intensive. Fences require a lot of digging. Even with a motorized auger, it’s demanding equipment to wrangle. You must also consider challenging terrain and maneuvering around obstacles. Regarding cost, according to Forbes.com, for 100 linear feet of wood fence, on average: material $600-$1,200, installed $1,500-$3,500.

Carter Allen, the 10-year owner/operator of Town and Country Fencing LLC, serving BC explains, “It’s a cutthroat business. There are a lot of unlicensed guys out there. You may pay more for a licensed professional, but you’re also minimizing risks. As a small business, we shop around for best prices to stay competitive, so quotes could take a couple of days.” He also explains because getting permits is time-consuming, homeowners could save money by getting them themselves.

BCNV.org offers a comprehensive Fence and Wall Guide. Mays advises, “The Community Development Department is available to help guide customers through the permitting process for fences. Call 702-293-9282 or email commdev@bcnv.org.”