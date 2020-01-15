Good behavior eases custody issues

This week the central theme seems to be custody issues, of one type or the other, almost every day. In matters of family law, more than most areas, emotions sometimes overwhelm reason and judgment.

This seems to be especially true when children are involved. These arrangements are among the most emotional and contentious negotiations a person can enter into. Even divorcing parties that are able to resolve financial or other serious issues amicably sometimes find that the discussion about child custody and visitation can become a bone of contention.

Most child custody arrangements include a custody and visitation schedule that outlines the time, place and manner for custody exchanges, but sometimes even this isn’t enough. The actual child custody exchange, or swap, occurs each time a child goes from the physical custody of one parent to the other. These often consist of more complicated situations than a simple exchange and children are (unfortunately) used to create issues with the other parent. Almost everyone you speak to has a story involving this issue — past or present.

Police officers are specialists in dealing with criminal law and will occasionally be called upon to assist with family matters. Please remember we are often limited to simply documenting what is occurring, or what has already occurred, for later court review.

Here are a few tips that may assist you in choosing the best possible circumstances to make the actual exchange. Choose a safe, public location. Bring a neutral third party with you. Arrange for someone else to make the exchange. Show up on time and, most importantly, take the high road. Set a good example for your child and the other parent.

Agree to disagree or ask the other parent to lay out their concerns in an email or some other writing. This will not only help both sides to articulate their concerns, but people also tend to be less hostile when writing something that could be seen by a court down the road. If needed, subjects can always defer the argument to their respective attorneys to work on.

We are at a time in history where the world seems to need more folks who set and live good examples for children. What they see is what they will learn to be. Let’s make that a good one.

Jan. 2. Temporary protective order violation: The caller states the adverse party in a protective order is in violation at this location at 8:59 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: The caller states another tenant is yelling obscenities at 4:54 p.m. in the 200 block of Morgyn Lane.

Thought for the day: The loud complaints include cooking, yelling and bodily noises and are part of an ongoing issue.

Jan. 3. Drug paraphernalia: Officer respond to a report of a disturbance and soon get to the bottom of the issue at 1:59 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cummings Drive.

Shots: Officers are called to an accidental discharge of a weapon causing a minor injury at 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of Malaga Drive.

Thought for the day: The most dangerous weapon is always an unloaded one. Treat them all as if they are loaded and don’t point them at anything you are not willing to destroy.

Jan. 4. DUI: The other drivers all notice that something is amiss and are ready and willing to delay their trip and write up witness statements at 2:36 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Accident: The caller reports hitting a vehicle trailer that did not have lights or reflectors at 6:18 p.m. in the area of the overpass at U.S. 93.

Thought for the day: If the only time you are on the road is when you cross it from side to side, we call that a clue. Here, have some nice silver bracelets.

Jan. 5. Minor consumption: The subjects are quite willing to discuss their drinking and perform some tests but unfortunately, the results aren’t good at 3:01 a.m. in the 600 block of Granada Drive.

Family disturbance: The friends and family are not in agreement and alcohol makes both the argument and the running away ineffective at 8:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: Theme for today is: I’m not as think as you drunk I am.

Jan. 6. Suspicious vehicle: The caller states there is an unfamiliar vehicle parked nearby for an extended time at 7:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of Foothill Drive.

Theft: The very detailed information was believable until it wasn’t at 11:48 a.m. in the area of mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: The story ends after wasting four hours of several officer’s time and tests the patience of all involved.

Jan. 7. Traffic hazard: The TV and several big boxes are causing quite an obstacle course at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive at Paul Fisher Road.

Recovered stolen vehicle: The abandoned vehicle is found to be of interest to an agency in another jurisdiction at 1:41 p.m. in the area of mile marker 12 on Interstate 11.

Thought for the day: The owners are always happy to learn their vehicle is recovered with only an empty gas tank.

Jan. 8. Threats: The customer is super frustrated when the anticipated funds are not forthcoming at 12:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Recovered stolen vehicle: An armed subject is taken into custody and the vehicle impounded from another agency at 7:56 p.m. in the area of Quixote Drive and Mancha Street.

Thought for the day: Another bad guy loses.

Call of the week. See person: A subject is in the lobby at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 4 to speak with someone in charge about a positive interaction with a police officer. We understand that not all contacts with those in our profession is a positive one and we really appreciate hearing about a good job. Thank you.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.