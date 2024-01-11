Garrett Jr. High welcomes new assistant principal

Welcome to the world of middle school: where the minds are as unpredictable as the weather and your patience gets more exercise than gym class!

It is always exciting to add someone to the Garrett Family, so I would like to introduce our new Assistant Principal, Mr. Brian Todd. He has been a teacher and a learning strategist in the Clark County School District for six years prior to serving as an assistant principal in Nye County for the last five years. He recently returned to CCSD, but was missing the feel of the small-town community school and immediately applied for the position at Garrett when it opened.

“With a career deeply rooted in education, I have dedicated my professional life to nurturing young minds and fostering academic growth,” Todd shared. “My journey began as an elementary school teacher, where I discovered my passion for teaching and shaping children’s educational experiences. Building on this foundation, I transitioned into a role as an instructional coach in the Clark County School District. There, I honed my skills in guiding educators and implementing effective instructional strategies.”

Seeking to broaden his impact, he ventured into educational administration, first at the elementary level and then in middle school, both in Nye County. These experiences enriched his understanding of the multifaceted nature of school leadership and the critical role of administrators in shaping school culture and student success.

We are so excited to have Mr. Todd at Garrett JHS and he will make a positive impact on the students and the staff as he continues his journey to create a productive and nurturing culture and climate for students and staff. Welcome to Boulder City Mr. Todd!

The 2024 Bobcat Basketball season begins this week, and both the Bobcat Boys and Lady Bobcats are ready to hit the courts. The staff and student body is excited and the fans are ready for the teams to show their skills.

Coach Bennie and Coach Lemmel have worked hard with the athletes and are ready to rally their teams to the championships. Their emphasis is the importance of sportsmanship and to learn the skills they need to be successful, as they build a love of the game.

Congratulations to our outstanding students who achieved perfect attendance for the entire semester. Your commitment to being at school ALL DAY, EVERY DAY, demonstrates your dedication and responsibility to your education and it is truly commendable. We applaud Bobcats Brooklyn Anderson, Gavin Donohue, Cadn Gairclothy, Xyrin Fuastino, Eduardo Garcia, Wolf Lewis, Kylee Nimmo, Lila Rodriguez-Gay, Ashlyn Ruter, Anthony Schoop, Bryce Schrock, Eric Shamo, Alexander Stone, Hanna Tibbs, Ladon Tucker, Emely Viramontes, Jonathan Viramontes, and Brayan Whitney. Their perfect attendance sets a great example for their peers and will establish a solid foundation for their success in life. Keep up the excellent work!