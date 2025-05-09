Garrett ending year in style

As the school year winds down, Garrett has so much to celebrate. From academic honors and athletic achievements to traditions and a strong school community, our Bobcats are finishing the year strong and proud.

Our Lady Bobcats soccer team has had an exceptional season, heading into the quarterfinals undefeated, with only one team in the entire division managing to score on them. Their success is a direct reflection of their grit, teamwork, and the strong culture they’ve built together under the leadership of coaches Ryan and Shalee Pusko. We’re incredibly grateful to both coaches for the time, dedication, and heart they’ve poured into this team, not only growing great players, but fostering a spirit of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that defines what it means to be a Bobcat. We also want to recognize our Bobcat boys for their impressive growth this season. Whether on the field or the sidelines, our student athletes have represented Garrett with pride, and we couldn’t be prouder of all they’ve accomplished this year.

We also wrapped up a fantastic volleyball season, and I want to take a moment to thank coach Cunningham and coach Todd for their dedication to the team. Their leadership and commitment to the team have made a big difference this season. Both teams finished in fourth place in a highly competitive division, demonstrating tremendous sportsmanship, perseverance, and heart throughout the season. Our athletes worked hard, supported one another, and continually improved, representing Garrett with every attribute a Bobcat athlete should have.

In the performing arts, our Advanced Choir traveled to Universal Studios Music in the Parks competition and came home with top honors. They placed first in both the Mixed Choir and Show Choir divisions for middle schools, and earned the coveted Esprit de Corps Award, given to the one group that best embodies spirit, encouragement, and positivity toward others. This award is a true reflection of our students’ character, and on May 6, they will repeat those award-winning performances, in their Spring Concert.

We also had a highly successful In-N-Out fundraiser, where students lined up to enjoy a delicious lunch and helped us raise $1,200 for student-generated funds. It was a fun event, and we appreciate the support from our families and community.

This week, we’re celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, and I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to our teachers and staff. Their tireless work, love of teaching, and unwavering commitment to our students’ growth is what defines us as a school. They are truly shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

Next week, we’ll host several important events to honor student achievements, including our NJHS Induction Ceremony and the Garrett Awards Night, where we’ll recognize students who have gone above and beyond this year. On May 22, we’ll send off our eighth-grade students in true Bobcat style. The eighth-grade students and their families decorate their cars and drive around our school house block with King and Mitchell students who are promoting to the next level, while our staff lines the sidewalk to cheer them on. After the parade, our eighth graders will enjoy a carnival celebration planned by our incredible parent community.

Finally, on the last day of school, our entire student body will take part in STEAM Day, rotating through a variety of hands-on indoor and outdoor activities. We’ll close out with a final eighth-grade assembly, sending our students through the BCHS Eagle tunnel to start their high school journey with confidence and excitement.

We are proud of our Bobcats and grateful for the families and staff who make Garrett such a special place.