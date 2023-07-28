Funding grows for flood control projects

In their July 11 meeting, as part of the consent agenda, the City Council approved budget increases for a pair of local flood control projects.

In their July 11 meeting, as part of the consent agenda, the City Council approved budget increases for a pair of local flood control projects.

While all of the funding comes from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, the city had to vote to accept the increased funding.

The first project is the Avenue I Storm Drain Improvement. The project consists of designing an extension to, as well as replacing, existing storm drains with new and larger 78-inch drains and associated attachments. The impetus of the project is to intercept floodwater flows and resolve longstanding and repeated flooding issues along Avenue G near Seventh Street.

The council also agreed to accept nearly $1 million from the Regional Flood Control District to reimburse the Public Works Department for labor, equipment, contracts and materials used to maintain regional flood control structures located within Boulder City limits.

Additional funding from RFCD was accepted for the Wells Drive Levee Lining project.

The current flood control levee in that area is considered unlined using only what is termed as “riprap”, which is a layer of angular stones, cobbles or boulders used to help control erosion. A concrete lining for this levee is designed to further strengthen it against erosion and to provide additional protection for any development downstream of the levee.