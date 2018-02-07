Full moon to blame for ‘lunatics’

Is the full moon to blame for the rash of unacceptable behavior? Could it really be true that there’s more crime during the full moon? Most cops, some doctors and more than a few bartenders believe weird behavior is a result of the “lunar effect.”

Lawyers in 19th-century England were known for using the “guilty by reason of the full moon” defense to claim their “lunatic” clients were not accountable for their actions under the moon’s influence. Although anecdotal evidence points to a connection between the moon and aggression, studies aren’t conclusive.

As we ponder the possibility that various aspects of the moon phases affect our bodies and minds — and thereby crime and trauma rates — the jury is still out on whether a full moon really makes a difference. We here at the Boulder City Police Department believe wholeheartedly that, old wives’ tale or not, the full moon equals crazy time.

Jan. 25. Solicit: The woman sitting in front of the location has a sign and is soliciting for funds at 8:54 a.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Petty theft: The two juveniles decide they are famished, but the attempt to sprint from the area without paying is unsuccessful at 6:52 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The juveniles are found to already be in hot water with the school officer over other issues, so it appears that the lessons will be hard learned.

Jan. 26. Fraud: The elderly woman arrives at the police department to report she has sent a large sum of money via UPS before learning of the fraudulent calls being made by a friend needing bail money at 9:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Assist: The parent is frantic after the doors lock on the vehicle with the 2-year-old child inside at 6:44 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: A second key was obtained to the locked vehicle, and the parent is soon reunited with a bewildered kiddo.

Jan. 27. Vagrancy: Officers are on foot to a camping area that is tagged for removal by public works at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Denver Street in the desert area.

DUI: The evening is ending on a sour note for one couple when the driver has to spend the night away at 8:19 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and El Camino Lane.

Thought for the day: The higher the blood alcohol count, the lower the brain power appears to be.

Jan. 28. Solicit: The props include a beat-up vehicle and a gas can at 11:26 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: The intoxicated roommates go for a trifecta of weeks arguing about money at 8:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Adobe Circle.

Thought for the day: I especially like it when the props include a smartphone newer than mine.

Jan. 29. Found property: The homemade item may be intended to flatten the tires of vehicles it is placed near at 8:12 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

DUI: The driver has frightening driving skills and an extraditable warrant at 10:27 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: There are some people with way too much time on their hands.

Jan. 30. Vagrant: The man is reported to be sleeping on the bench and urinating on the sidewalk at 5:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Animals may go in public, but we humans have other rules to follow.

Jan. 31. Recovered stolen vehicle: The anti-theft device has rendered the ignition unusable, and the vehicle has been abandoned in a local parking lot until the owner can travel from Arizona to retrieve it at 8:13 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Assist other: Officers assist another jurisdiction in an armed assault, with the suspects being apprehended and the victims not seriously injured at 4:55 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Roger Ray Road in the unincorporated area of Clark County.

Thought for the day: Good guys = 2, Bad guys = 0.

Call(s) of the week: Suspicious: A caller reports a man sitting on the wall who appears to have his pants pulled down. Despite not being a plumber, he has his pants moving in the southerly direction. The subject was sitting on a wall with the offending display pointed toward traffic. He was directed to pull up his overly large pants at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 25 in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Buchanan Boulevard.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.