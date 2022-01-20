51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Forecast projects 30-plus-foot drop in 2 years at Lake Mead

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 19, 2022 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2022 - 4:46 pm
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) In its latest 24-month forecast, the Bureau of Recl ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) In its latest 24-month forecast, the Bureau of Reclamation is projecting Lake Mead to drop more than 30 feet by December 2023.
Bureau of Reclamation In its 24-month forecast released Jan. 12, the Bureau of Reclamation is p ...
Bureau of Reclamation In its 24-month forecast released Jan. 12, the Bureau of Reclamation is projected Lake Mead's water level will drop more than 30 feet by December 2023.
Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is projecting Lake Mead's water level to drop t ...
Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is projecting Lake Mead's water level to drop to 1,035.09 feet by December 2023.

Lake Mead’s water level is projected to drop more than 30 feet in the next two years, and the Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging people to continue conserving water.

The Bureau of Reclamation released a 24-month forecast Jan. 12, which projects Lake Mead to drop to 1,035.09 feet of water.

“Lake Mead is currently at 1067.16 feet,” wrote Michael Bernardo, deputy chief for the Boulder Canyon Operations Office, in an email. “The January 2021 most probable 24-month study … projects Lake Mead ending 2023 at 1,035.09 feet, a decline of 32.07 feet.”

SNWA spokesperson Bronson Mack said the three most important actions people can take to help the water situation is to follow the seasonal watering restrictions, change unused grass to water-efficient landscaping and find and report water waste.

“Water restrictions continue to be the biggest thing to save water,” he said. “It would save more water than is being cut if everyone followed seasonal restrictions.”

Lake Mead is currently operating under a federally declared water shortage and its allocation of water for 2022 has been cut by 21,000 acre feet to 279,000 acre feet for the year. Usually, it receives 300,000 acre feet of water.

Mack said if the lake falls below 1,050 feet, it will trigger the next tier of drought contingency plans and Nevada’s annual allocation of water will be cut by 25,000 acre feet.

According to the bureau’s study, Lake Mead is projected to drop to 1,049.23 feet in June of 2022 but is expected to rebound to 1,050.98 by December. It’s then expected to continue falling until it reaches 1,035.09 feet in December of 2023.

Even before this latest forecast was released, Mack said the SNWA board had put some “pretty robust conservation efforts” into place and the situation becomes one of managing those efforts.

“We already use the smallest share of the Colorado River,” he said. “For us here locally, it’s a matter of staying within … (our) acre-feet allotments.”

Some of the SNWA’s efforts include seasonal watering restrictions and an ordinance that prohibits grass in the backyards of new residential developments. Currently, water is only allowed one day a week through Feb. 28.

For more information about the restrictions, go to: https://www.snwa.com/importance-of-conservation/watering-group/index.html.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Garrett Junior High School’s day will start at 8 a.m. for the 2022-2023 school year instead o ...
Transportation issues forces changes to school hours
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several schools in Boulder City will be affected by the district’s recent decision to change the start and end times at some campuses in order to improve transportation.

Process to report mask mandate violations established
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Nevada’s mask mandate is still in effect, and the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office has created a way for people to report alleged violations.

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tues ...
District implements 5-day pause
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause for all classes and school activities due to extreme staffing issues because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus’ request for staff to resea ...
Motion for special fund to build development’s storm drain fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not move forward with creating a special improvement district to pay for infrastructure improvements to a piece of land marked for sale despite the mayor requesting staff research the process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a prese ...
Interim evaluations eliminated; timing puts focus on annual reviews
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city manager and city attorney will not have interim performance evaluations after City Council approved removing the requirement from their contracts and to just move forward with annual reviews.

Bureau of Reclamation The amount of water released from Lake Powell will be reduced by 350,000 ...
Lake Mead not affected by planned water releases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Water operations at Lake Mead will not be affected by a reduction in the monthly water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, according to Bureau of Reclamation officials.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details ab ...
New Townsite Solar project lauded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

(Nevada Division of Museums and History) Christopher MacMahon has been named director of the di ...
Historian, Nevada native to lead train museum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Nevada Division of Museums and History has selected historian Christopher MacMahon as the new director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 2021-2022 school year started back up Wednesday ...
Classes back in session
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year resumed earlier this week and with it came excitement for being back on campus and the continued requirement for students and staff to wear masks.