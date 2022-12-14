48°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Fire substation plan moves forward

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
December 14, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Barbara Agostini, fourth from the left, was presented with t ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Barbara Agostini, fourth from the left, was presented with the 23rd annual Bill Andrews Award by City Council members, from left, Cokie Booth, Matt Fox, Mayor Joe Hardy, Sherri Jorgensen and Steve Walton, during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Agostini was recognized for her many contributions to the community.

City Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the proposed fire substation at the southeast corner of Quartzite Road and Nevada Way at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Community Development Director Michael Mays presented information about the fire substation.

“To move forward with the project requires an amendment to the city’s master plan as well as the zoning for this two-acre parcel,” he said.

In July, the city approved using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the project.

Fire Chief Will Gray spoke about the response time study he conducted, which led to choosing the location.

“Response time is established for cardiac arrest survival and flashover in a fire,” he said. “As the doctor will be able to tell you, in cardiac arrest you have about four to six, six to eight minutes from when the heart stops to get it started again or you’re going to have permanent brain death.”

For flashovers, Gray explained that house fires become “almost untenable” after six to 10 minutes. “We are trying to get there fast so we can make an intervention,” he said.

Gray said selection of the Quartzite site was intentional because it was the one location where firefighters could serve the most people and the most vulnerable demographic of seniors.

Two residents from the area voiced their opposition to the substation citing loud noise and their property values decreasing.

“No one wants to have a fire station by their residential property,” Tuscany Retreat resident Teri Mann said. “I have been in real estate 30 years and a fire station in a residential area is the kiss of death.”

“It is a residential area; I fought strongly against the cell tower at the Boulder City Hospital being put in a residential area and I will fight strongly against a fire station being put in a residential area,” said Kathleen Johnson.

Helena Vece gave a different perspective.

“You’re talking about property value over saving someone’s life,” she said. “This is so unempathetic of people; they are blessed to have the firefighters in their neighborhood.”

Councilman Steve Walton cited his 25 years of experience working in fire stations predominantly located in residential areas. “It’s very rare when a fire station isn’t near the population they protect,” he said.

Walton described his experiences as a caregiver and educator at the fire station. “There’s a certain amount of community health that happens in fire stations, ” he said.

Addressing concerns of loud sirens, Walton said, “Hearing loss is a real and long-term affect for firefighters so we try to keep the sirens off as much as we can.”

Councilwoman Cokie Booth, who had opposed the fire substation in the past, voiced her support.

“I’m president of the homeowner’s association at Tuscany Retreat and we have sent out emails to everyone about the station coming in,” she said. “I am compelled to approve this as I don’t see anyone here and they haven’t written or called.”

Good report

Additionally at the meeting, Clark County School District Region 3 Superintendent Deanna Jaskolski spoke about the community’s public schools, giving Boulder City campuses positive reports.

Winter measured assessment progress growth at Mitchell Elementary School shows 82 percent of students demonstrated proficiency in reading and 80 percent with math, she said.

At Garrett Junior High School, 60 percent of students are in accelerated classes compared to 20 percent last year. Advanced algebra and geometry classes are moving on campus so students will no longer need to travel to the high school for those advanced classes, she said.

“At Boulder City High School, 64 percent of sophomores who took the PSAT have been identified as having potential in advanced placement courses,” Jaskolski said. “(Principal) Mrs. (Amy) Wagner and her administrative team have worked with students and families who may not have thought they had the wherewithal to participate in AP courses, but with this data we want to really work with the individual student and provide rigorous coursework.”

Agostini honored

At the start of the meeting, council members awarded Barbara Agostini with the Bill Andrews Award, which was established 23 years ago to recognize individuals who make a difference in the community.

“Barbara has been a pillar of the community for a long time,” Mayor Joe Hardy said. “I’d call her a mobile pillar because she moves wherever it’s needed.”

Council members commented on how Agostini strongly supports high school sports and volunteers her time and talents to the community.

“I think you’re one of the people that makes Boulder City this amazing place we all love to live in,” Booth said. “Thank you for what you do for the community and the kids.”

Agostini is the registrar and counseling secretary at Boulder City High School. She organizes and maintains the Eagles Closet, which provides clothing, supplies and gift cards to students in need.

Additionally, she is involved with most of the major events in the community, including parades, the Damboree, National Night Out, Spring Jam and Würst Festival.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) As the water level at Lake Mead, as seen July 9, continues to ...
Water agreement at stake as Colorado River users meet
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

As Western water managers are gathering in Las Vegas this week, a long-sought deal to curtail water use along the cratering Colorado River still seems a ways off.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders will escort a truck t ...
Patriot Guard Riders to escort wreaths to cemetery
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders will escort two trucks transporting nearly 10,000 wreaths for Saturday’s Wreaths Across America observance to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a special procession Thursday, Dec. 15.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Justin Pattison, deputy superintendent of Lake Mead N ...
Hundreds defend boating at Lake Mead
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Max Convis never imagined a day when park officials would even consider the option of restricting boat access to Lake Mead, a reservoir he has boated on for half a century.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Evaporation ponds at the Boulder City wastewater t ...
City may be ready to boost water recycling
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert.

Former City Attorney Steve Morris
City sued by former attorney
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Former Boulder City Attorney Steven Morris filed a lawsuit against the city Friday, Dec. 2, alleging his civil rights were violated.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Roughly 2,000 boats are docked at Lake Mead, including ...
Future of boats on Lake Mead murky
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Shrinking water levels are creating a murky unknown about recreational boating on Lake Mead.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths Across America will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ...
Wreaths Across America returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Wreaths Across America, an event that features wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the chapel.

‘Spoof’ call temporarily locksdown high school
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning after Boulder City Police dispatch received a “spoofed” all at 9:09 a.m. from someone claiming to be a teacher supposedly hiding from a gunman in the school, according to a city official.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) New City Council members Steve Walton, far left, Mayor Joe H ...
New council seated
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy took his oath of office along with new council members Steve Walton and Cokie Booth during a special City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, night.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mark Martin of the city’s electrical departm ...
Holiday activities fill December calendar
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

December’s arrival can only mean one thing in Boulder City: It’s time to celebrate.