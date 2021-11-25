53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Fire chief: Study reveals about half community lives outside ideal response zone

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 24, 2021 - 4:15 pm
 
Boulder City A recently completed community risk assessment done by the Boulder City Fire Depar ...
Boulder City A recently completed community risk assessment done by the Boulder City Fire Department showed there are gaps in its response time to different parts of town.

Approximately half of Boulder City’s residents live outside the recommended area for fire response, according to new data from the fire department.

Fire Chief Will Gray recently shared the results of a community risk assessment done by the department with members of City Council during a special workshop Nov. 17. He said it revealed some gaps in their coverage of the town. One of those is the travel time to calls. He said about half of the residents live outside of the recommended four-minute travel time from the fire department.

“(The) only thing that keeps me awake at night is that,” said Gray. “I know we have areas that we can’t sufficiently cover with our resources and that’s why I’m here is to hope that we can find a solution to fix that.”

Gray said the National Fire Protection Association recommends a four-minute travel time, and the probability of surviving a home fire or cardiac arrest is higher within that time frame. Currently, 6,900 residents and 3,065 homes are outside that area from the fire station on Elm Street.

Gray said the majority of the Lakeside, Del Prado and San Felipe neighborhoods fall outside of the four-minute travel time as does a small area near the airport.

“So it’s not a small thing,” he said. “It’s not affecting a small group. It’s affecting about half (of the residents).”

Mayor Kiernan McManus asked if living outside that zone meant it was unsafe for those residents or if they were at risk.

“They’re at increased risk. … When we look at our NFPA statistics … it would say if you live within that four minutes, you have a better chance of a successful outcome than if you live outside of it,” Gray said. “I will say if you live 10, 12 minutes away and you have a cardiac arrest, that’s a bad situation.”

“Everybody has to look at what’s important to them and realize that the further away I get from that service, the more risk I’m assuming where I’m choosing to live,” said McManus.

He also said the four-minute travel time is more of an ideal and living outside of it doesn’t mean someone is living under life-threatening conditions.

“It’s just that you’re not within the ideal range and there’s no community that really has everyone living within the ideal range,” he said. “I mean it’s just not possible.”

To help fill that gap in coverage, Gray said building a second fire station is an option as well as hiring more staff and purchasing more equipment.

One possible location is near the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Nevada Way and it would increase protection to 4,474 residents and 1,978 homes. The second possible location is near the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., and it would increase protection to 3,521 residents and approximately 1,470 homes.

“Neither of the options that we have available would cover everything,” said Gray. “It’s not possible to get to four minutes by putting one station somewhere.”

He also said another location could be on Quartzite Road off of Nevada Way. He said that location had not been studied yet, but it could increase the number of people protected.

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen said she felt that having more than 3,000 homes outside of the four-minute travel time was “way too many.”

“That’s my personal opinion on that because I wouldn’t want to be one of those … homes.”

Gray also said hiring more staff would help. Three more firefighters/paramedics each day would increase daily staffing to at least 10 people and increased funding to the reserve program would also help the department grow. Additionally, purchasing another ambulance would help when two fire units are out at the same time.

“I’d be interested in finding out what the costs would be of some of the different options,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges. “You say 4,474 people are going to be better served. If 100 people are better served, that’s very important. I think a lot of people live where … they can afford to live. Not everyone has the option to move to a house that’s closer to a fire station.”

Council did not take any action at the presentation. Gray said he and his department would look at the numbers and possible costs of the different options and come back to council at a later date.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen, right, discusses a t ...
Council OKs controverial zone change
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Funeral homes and mortuaries are now allowed as a conditional use in the city’s C1 neighborhood commercial zone despite a divided vote by City Council and numerous residents voicing their opposition to the idea.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) A truck blows dust as it leaves Townsite ...
Solar farm fined nearly $220K for air quality violations
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

A Boulder City solar farm construction site has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines this year for air quality violations, according to Clark County regulators.

City Council unanimously approved a $725,320 contract for 100 new golf carts at the Boulder Cit ...
Golf cart agreement saves city thousands
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will save almost $400,000 on new golf carts for the Boulder City Golf Course thanks to an existing government contract.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review_ Paul Hanks turned his passion for unusual rocks and ...
Business Beat: Passion rocks man’s soul
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Paul Hanks wants you to rock out with him.

Children also impacted by COVID-19
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its impact on everyone, especially children and adolescents, according to the results of a recent study.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Thomas Moskal, a former Clark County prosecut ...
Ex-prosecutor: Troopers’ mistakes marred fatal DUI case
By Glenn Puit Special to the Boulder City Review

A former Clark County prosecutor says the Nevada Highway Patrol made serious mistakes in its investigation of an impaired truck driver who ran over a pack of bicyclists near Searchlight in December, killing five.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Hospital recently received a grant of ...
Grant allows hospital to expand services
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will be able to have more health services done locally thanks to a grant received by the Boulder City Hospital for new mammography equipment.

States in the lower Colorado River basin are developing a $100 million plan that will leave mor ...
Officials work on plan to leave water in lake
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

States in the lower Colorado River basin are developing a $100 million plan that will leave more water in Lake Mead over the next couple of years.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The remote location of the city’s animal con ...
Projects to boost security proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City staff is proposing that several projects to provide more security at the animal control shelter and police station be included in the capital improvement plan for the next fiscal year.

The Boulder City Review's Christmas Coloring Contest returns this year. During its inaugural ev ...
Coloring contest returns
By Boulder City Review

A colorful new holiday celebration returns to the community this year.