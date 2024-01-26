54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Film fest ready for 20th year

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 25, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 
The Dam Short Film Festival is returning for its 20th year and will be held Feb. 14-19.
The Dam Short Film Festival is returning for its 20th year and will be held Feb. 14-19.
Photo courtesy Dam Short Film Festival "Heart's Desire" will be one of nearly 150 films to be s ...
Photo courtesy Dam Short Film Festival "Heart's Desire" will be one of nearly 150 films to be shown at this year's festival.
Photo courtesy Dam Short Film Festival Films from the United States and many other countries wi ...
Photo courtesy Dam Short Film Festival Films from the United States and many other countries will be shown at next month's film festival, including "Ghost Town."

For the last 19 years, the Dam Short Film Festival has entertained tens of thousands of moviegoers, while showcasing some of the best films in its genre the industry has to offer.

Now in its 20th year, Nevada’s largest film festival plans to continue that tradition Feb. 14-19. An extra day has been added as nearly 150 short films will be shown at the Elaine K. Smith Building in Boulder City.

“We’re about a month out and we’re almost 100% buttoned up when it comes to events, activities and sponsors,” said Hava Brown, the festival’s director of events and activities. “Films have been selected and tickets are now on sale. Everything is almost done.”

A press release from the festival states that with two decades of successfully entertaining audiences, the festival will showcase 29 carefully-selected thematic 60- to 90-minute program blocks with categories including animation, comedy, documentary, drama, horror, international, sci-fi, Nevada, love and romance, and underground.

“The quality of films this year is incredible,” said Brown, who previously served as a film screener. “We have some A-list filmmakers and actors whose films we have selected to be in the festival this year. It was hard cutting down the films. We had a total of 955 submissions and we’re showing 147 films.”

This year’s festival features films, which must be less than 40 minutes in length, from a wide variety of countries like Ireland, China, Mexico, Japan, Israel, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and many more. As a bonus, the festival will screen the award-winning films in two special programs on Monday the 19th.

“To present the short film festival for the 20th year is an amazing accomplishment, proving that audiences continue to support and love the arts,” said Ken Cioe, director of operations. “We are so proud to give filmmakers a platform to share their passion and remain Southern Nevada’s favorite film festival.”

Amy Vandermark, who will be handling social media for the event, said there are more than 12,000 film festivals worldwide. The Dam Short Film Festival is ranked in the top 100 by Film Freeway, which is voted upon by the filmmakers themselves.

“That’s a testament to how the film festival is received not only by the filmmakers but also the community,” Vandermark said.

In addition to the screenings and filmmakers Q&A during each category block, the festival will feature a filmmaker meet-n-greet, coffee with filmmakers, and mixer. The Sunday night in-person awards presentation will also be live-streamed so everyone can tune in to find out which films win the various audience-determined awards. There will also be a drawing for the original poster artwork, by local artist and Dam Short Film Festival co-founder Lee Lanier.

Throughout its 20 years, Dam Short Film Festival has screened more than 2,500 films – giving local, state, national, and international filmmakers a platform to showcase their films, and audiences the access to these unique and original stories.

Brown wanted to thank not only the filmmakers and sponsors of the festivals but the dozens of volunteers who donate their time.

“We couldn’t do this without them,” she said, noting that they are still seeking volunteers and will do so until Feb. 9. “We love our local volunteers. And the filmmakers comment on it as well about how great our volunteers are.”

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said the public needs to thank Lee and Anita Lanier for creating the festival 20 years ago because of the positive impact it’s had on the town.

“It has gained so much attention over the years and has truly added to tourism in Q1 (first quarter) annually,” she said. “Celebrating the theatrical arts is an amazing thing and betters our businesses while providing an excellent draw for guests all while enhancing our quality of life as residents.”

For the full schedule of selected films, sponsors, to volunteer and ticket information, visit damshortfilm.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy talks to the crowd during last Thurs ...
Mayor outlines state of the city in address
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Visitors to the Pavilion venue at the Boulder Creek Golf club could have been excused had they thought they walked into the wrong place last week.

(Screenshot from livestream) Norma Vally of Boulder City Republican Women speaks at the Jan. 23 ...
Caucus talk bookends city council meeting
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may not have been the shortest city council meeting in Boulder City history but at barely an hour and a quarter, it was definitely shorter than usual.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city’s Christmas tree, at Frank T. Crowe Park, has been dee ...
Future of community Christmas tree unknown
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For more than three decades, Boulder City residents have gathered at Frank T. Crowe Park for the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The current city facility that houses both the pool and racquetba ...
Increased costs bedevil BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It wasn’t just the price of eggs that went up.

City Council hears 5-year financial plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s one of those things that is hard to get excited about but important to the overall health of the city. Kind of like the municipal equivalent of broccoli.

Photo courtesy USA Shooting Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan, seen here competing this past weekend ...
Lagan off to Paris Olympics
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Anniston, Ala., located in the northeastern part of the state with a population of around 21,000, is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Paris, along with its two million residents.

bcr default image
Public to provide input on five-year strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Cities set strategic plans as a way to set broad goals for the community, with public input, so that over a span of multiple years, the council, the staff and the community overall has a focus on the goals they want to accomplish.”

bcr default image
Water, PD projects looked at by council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Jan. 9, the Boulder City Council voted to approve both a five-year financial plan for the city as well as a separate five-year plan for spending on capital projects.