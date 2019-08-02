101°F
News

Excessive heat warning issued

By Boulder City Review
August 2, 2019 - 4:00 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2019 - 4:22 pm

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning for the area for the next few days.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, until 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

Temperatures between 105 and 107 are expected in Boulder City and temperatures between 113 and 117 degrees are expected in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible in these conditions. People are advised to limit their time outdoors and to schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening.

Wearing lightweight and loose clothing is recommended, as is drinking plenty of water.

