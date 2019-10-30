42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Equine herpesvirus confirmed at local corral

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:57 pm
 

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City corrals was confirmed late last week, and the Boulder City Horseman’s Association is establishing procedures to protect the facility and prevent future outbreaks.

BCHA President Scott Pastore said the association will begin using a specialized cleaner to prevent the disease from returning. He also said all seven horses diagnosed with the disease had to be euthanized.

Desert Pines Equine Medical and Surgical Center confirmed the EHV1 diagnosis with a statement on Oct. 23.

“Unfortunately, it’s very contagious. … The virus is very easily transmitted by virtually anything,” said Dr. Richard Simmonds, interim state veterinarian for the state Department of Agriculture.

He said the virus can be in barns and corrals or on horse tack and can be spread at those locations or through those items as well as through horse to horse contact. Humans can also carry it if they’ve been exposed to it.

“It takes a very conscientious effort to prevent that,” said Simmonds.

To help protect the local corrals in the future from EHV1, the common areas will be sprayed down with Synbiont Ag Wash, Pastore said.

“It kills and prevents the virus,” he said.

The ag wash is food-grade and made without chemicals. Pastore said he ordered a 55-gallon drum of it, which makes 2,750 gallons when mixed with water. It is scheduled to arrive Monday. The wash is just for the common areas, and he said the individual lot owners are responsible for their areas.

Simmonds said he suspects the disease was brought to the corrals by an infected horse, and he and the BCHA are trying to track down the horses that have come and gone to try to determine where it came from.

According to Simmonds, the treatment for EHV1 is palliative, and once a horse has it, it’s just a matter of time before the disease runs its course. After exposure, it can take up to 14 days for the symptoms to present themselves.

Pastore said one of the first symptoms is rising temperature. From there, horses become wobbly, which is a sign of a neurological issue.

“That’s when the horse goes down, and once the horse goes down, it doesn’t get back up,” he said.

Simmonds said any owners who think their horse has been exposed to EHV1 should take its temperature twice a day. If it is 101.5 degrees or above, they should consider that a positive diagnosis until proved otherwise.

The corrals are under a mandatory quarantine placed there by the Department of Agriculture. According to Pastore, it will be enforced for 21 days from Oct. 28, when the last horse with the disease was euthanized.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City seeks to refinance debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city could save several million dollars if the City Council approves an agreement to refinance its debt.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Police Department and several of its officers are recognized on ...
Department and officers recognized by state agency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department and two of its officers were recently recognized by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

(StoryBook Homes) StoryBook Homes had opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neig ...
Business Beat: StoryBook opens second phase of neighborhood
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

StoryBook Homes has opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood, being built near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Water Division will install new valves Elsa Way, Esther Drive, ...
News Briefs, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Water to be shut off for a day for equipment replacement

Dan Schwartz
Lee holds early fundraising lead in congressional race
By Rory Appleton / RJ

The Democratic incumbent in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District opened up a large fundraising lead after the Oct. 15 filing deadline, federal election records show.

Police Blotter, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Oct. 22, 12:20 a.m.

 
Councilman Harhay dies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses his disagreement wi ...
Council disregards attorney’s advice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In a divided vote City Council went against the recommendation of City Attorney Steve Morris at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, and could face an open meeting law violation for including an item on the agenda.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Several horses can been seen in their pens at the B ...
Unknown illness sweeps through corrals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several horses at the local corrals had to be put down this weekend because of an unknown illness, and the facility is under a mandatory quarantine to prevent more from becoming ill.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Tracy Folda discusses an item during t ...
Gingerwood gets OK to expand
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Gingerwood Mobile Home Park will be growing as City Council approved rezoning part of the property to allow for more residential plots.