Election results certified

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:26 pm
 

The results of Boulder City’s municipal election are official.

At a special meeting Tuesday, June 18, the City Council officially and unanimously certified the results after City Clerk Lorene Krumm gave notification of a small error. One absentee ballot had been duplicated, she said, noting that it had been taken care of and did not affect the election’s outcome. Additionally, she said, there were no tabulation errors.

Boulder City Councilman Kiernan McManus received 2,527 votes in the mayoral race, and Mayor Rod Woodbury received 2,131. Claudia Bridges earned the most votes for a City Council seat with 2,513, and James Howard Adams earned 2,246. Incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman lost their council seats with 2,207 and 1,528 votes, respectively.

The new mayor and council members will be sworn in at the June 25 City Council meeting at City Hall, 401 California Ave. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The results also included four ballot questions, only one of which passed.

Ballot Question 2, which will allow the city to refinance existing debt, was the sole question to pass. It received 2,369 yes votes and 2,253 no votes.

Ballot Question 1 asked whether the city could use up to $5 million from its capital improvement fund toward the design and construction of a new aquatics facility in order to reduce the bond obligation. It received 1,898 yes votes and 2,759 no votes.

Ballot Question 3 asked whether the city could issue up to $40 million of general obligation bonds to build a new aquatics center. It failed with 1,300 yes votes and 3,355 no votes.

Ballot Question 4 was an advisory question asking whether voters supported allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets. It failed with 2,055 yes votes and 2,624 no votes.

Krumm will send the election results to the secretary of state’s office.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

