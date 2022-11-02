48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Early voting in BC underway

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 3:10 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A steady stream of voters cast their ballots at the ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A steady stream of voters cast their ballots at the Boulder City Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the first day of early voting in Boulder City.

Tuesday was the first day voters could cast their ballots in Boulder City during the early voting period, with 745 people appearing at the polls.

Wednesday’s results were not available by press time.

Early voting continues through Friday in Boulder City and throughout Clark County.

The local vote center at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Incumbent James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth are vying for a seat on City Council.

There also are three local questions on the ballot.

The first question asks if the city should sell 16.3 acres of city-owned land specifically for development of a grocery store and related retail uses, with proceeds being used for capital improvement fund needs.

The second question asks if the city should spend as much as $7 million for public safety facility improvements, including building a new police station and training area at the fire station.

The third question asks if the city should allow clean-energy technologies within the Eldorado Valley.

On Election Day, Tuesday, residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Image courtesy of Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering from LGA Architecture shows wha ...
Design for new train museum unveiled
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are getting a preview of what the expanded Nevada State Railroad Museum will look like after the state Division of Museums and History unveiled its three-phase plan for a new visitor center, linear park and railroad exhibit display area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Decreasing water levels at Lake Mead can be seen well fro ...
Feds eye change to water rules
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

With the negotiations between states at an impasse over how to address the dwindling Colorado River, the Interior Department announced Friday, Oct. 28, that it is taking its first step toward potentially revising the current guidelines for the river’s two major dams.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City received a certificate of achievement for excellence ...
Audit shows city’s finances in good shape
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Audit Review Committee voted 3-1 to recommend that City Council accept this fiscal year’s audit review report, which found the city’s financial operations were in good order, with no discrepancies, during its meeting Oct. 27. Additionally, members voted to extend HintonBurdick CPAs &Advisor’s auditing contract with the city for one year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
Citizens’ voices valued
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

One of the top priorities of the City Council, city staff and I is to hear the voices of our community. We benefit from a myriad of involvement by residents, either through direct contact or our requests for feedback. Making sure we offer residents the ability to share ideas and opinions is critical for ensuring our community is well-run and cohesive.

(Getty Images)
Workshop targets new business owners
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Those looking to start a new business in Boulder City are invited to attend a free workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke about the need to provide ...
Ground broken for trafficking victims’ healing center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As ground was broken Tuesday morning for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center, those attending the ceremony heard about the life-changing impact it will have on the lives of sex trafficking victims by a survivor and the people working to make the facility a reality.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) An .81 acre grassy area inside Veterans’ Memorial Park will bec ...
City to build dog park on grassy area
Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted to approve the city-funded .81-acre dog park planned for Veterans’ Memorial Park on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) The red square at the corner of Nevada Way and Quartzite Road des ...
Plan for new fire substation moves forward
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission recommended approval to amend the city’s master plan future land use map and rezone about two acres for a new fire substation at 201 Nevada Way, as well as discussed parking and sound details surrounding the old Flamingo Motel’s transformation into a retail establishment and parking related to Duke’s Storage’s expansion during its Oct. 19 meeting.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat cruises past the Kingman Wash area within the Lak ...
Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

(Jimmy Romo/Boulder City Review) Alan Goya stands on the lawn below the Bureau of Reclamation' ...
Historic lawn to be removed
By Jimmy Romo Boulder City Review

The Lower Colorado Bureau of Reclamation is planning to replace one of the first lawns in Boulder City with desert landscaping, again.