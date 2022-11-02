Early voting in BC underway

Tuesday was the first day voters could cast their ballots in Boulder City during the early voting period, with 745 people appearing at the polls.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A steady stream of voters cast their ballots at the Boulder City Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the first day of early voting in Boulder City.

Wednesday’s results were not available by press time.

Early voting continues through Friday in Boulder City and throughout Clark County.

The local vote center at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Incumbent James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth are vying for a seat on City Council.

There also are three local questions on the ballot.

The first question asks if the city should sell 16.3 acres of city-owned land specifically for development of a grocery store and related retail uses, with proceeds being used for capital improvement fund needs.

The second question asks if the city should spend as much as $7 million for public safety facility improvements, including building a new police station and training area at the fire station.

The third question asks if the city should allow clean-energy technologies within the Eldorado Valley.

On Election Day, Tuesday, residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

