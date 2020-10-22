74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Early voters flock to polls

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 21, 2020 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated October 22, 2020 - 12:24 pm

Tens of thousands of people in Clark County have already participated in early voting with more than 3,000 casting their votes in Boulder City.

Early voting took place at City Hall from Oct. 17-20. On the first day, the line of people waiting wound to the Parks and Recreation building at 900 Arizona St.

“Coming from a foreign country, I know how important it is to vote. … You should be involved in your local government,” said Jesus Velasquez.

He said it was “good” that so many people were there to vote and he was not scared about catching COVID-19.

“People are wearing masks and being socially distant,” he said.

Patti Patterson also said she wasn’t nervous about the virus.

“We just have to be responsible,” she said. “We can’t live in a bubble. We just need to be conscientious and responsible.”

Patterson said she came on the first day of early voting because she was “anxious” to exercise her privilege to vote.

“People are so anxious to vote,” she said. “It’s only going to get busier.”

She also said she was “amazed” at the number of people who were waiting in line.

“I’m touched and very, very impressed that we care not just for local but for the government as a whole,” she said.

Boulder City resident Char Johnson said she drove by City Hall several times Saturday to check on the length of the line to vote and decided to wait until Tuesday to cast her ballot.

“I figured it would get better as the days went on,” she said.

Though the line was shorter Tuesday, a steady stream of voters kept it stretched the length of City Hall around noon.

Johnson said that she felt it was important to vote in person because of problems she had heard and read about. “I wanted to make sure my vote counted.”

Daniel Topchi Jr. agreed.

“There have been hard times in the U.S. We need to vote and get as many people as we can out here,” he said.

Daniel Topchi, who waited in line with his son Tuesday, said he always votes in person and felt no reason not to this election.

Early voting has ended in Boulder City, but people can still participate at other locations in Clark County through Oct. 30. If they don’t want to vote in person, they can also drop off their mail-in ballot at City Hall, 401 California Ave.

City Clerk Lorene Krumm said the election department drop box will be available in her office until Oct. 29. She said the ballots in it are picked up daily and taken to the Clark County Election Department under “lock and key.”

People can track the status of their mail-in ballot by signing up here: http://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/.

On Election Day, the Boulder City vote centers will be at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St., and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the last presidential election in 2016, 48 percent of the total turnout voted early. After four days of voting, 110,307 people, had cast their ballots.

Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City) Michael Mays, Boulder City’s community development director, was appointe ...
Mays, Walker named acting city manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council appointed its acting city attorney and acting city manager at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

City Council will be using an executive search firm to find its new city manager and city attorney.
Executive search firm to be hired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will be hiring an executive firm for a nationwide search to find a new city attorney and city manager in order to be more transparent with the selection process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Former City Attorney Steve Morris confers with Lauren ...
Council fires city’s manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council fired two leaders and has yet to appoint their replacements, leaving the city without its attorney or manager.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Judy Hoskins listens to a presentat ...
Municipal pool to be analyzed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Updating the Boulder City pool is back on the table after City Council unanimously approved hiring a consultant to analyze the facility to see if it can be repaired and brought up to code.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave ...
Pence asks for four more years
By Rory Appleton / RJ

Vice President Mike Pence touched on all of President Donald Trump’s familiar re-election points during a campaign rally Thursday in Boulder City, with promises to uphold law and order and further expand the country’s economy garnering significant time.

 
Pence brings campaign to BC
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City recently had a place in the 2020 national presidential campaign as Vice President Mike Pence stopped by for a visit Oct. 8.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joan and Frank Pomellitto, left and center, are ser ...
Center dishes up more than lunch
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The sound of laughter is once again echoing through the Senior Center of Boulder City as locals have returned for their weekday lunches.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Alize' Gordon, left, and her sister, Abigail, enjoy s ...
New regulations allow larger social, religious gatherings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Life in Boulder City has taken another step toward returning to normal as larger gatherings are permitted and some local events can be held.

Walt West Boulder City firefighter and paramedic Walt West was recently named one of the 2020 W ...
Firefighter receives award for work with emergency services
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City firefighter has been recognized by the Clark County Medical Society for his work coordinating the city’s emergency medical service program.