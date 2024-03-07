Eagles poised for a repeat?

Fresh off a 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming is primed for a repeat season, behind a strong returning core.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Vincent Freiburger, (from left) Brigham Jensen, Troy Higley and LeAndre Daniels for the boys and girls Hannah Angell, Chayce Larson and Kylee Toia look to bring home state championships for Boulder City swimming.

“Our goal is to win state this year,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “The boys are even deeper this season.”

Leading the way for the boys, senior Troy Higley returns after finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke at state last season, along with junior Duncan McClaren, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Tate Orton returns after finishing third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, while juniors LeAndre Daniels (fourth in the 200-yard individual medley) and Brigham Jensen (fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle) round out a star-studded core.

Sophomore Ayden Villa, who was part of last season’s first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, also returns, while senior Vincent Freiburger, sophomore Canyon Lenon and freshman Cruz Stevens are expected to make key contributions.

Competing at the Bob Swift Invite at Heritage Park on March 2, Villa finished first in the junior varsity 50-yard backstroke, while Lenon finished second in the junior varsity 50-yard breaststroke.

Higley finished sixth out of 104 swimmers in the varsity 100-yard freestyle race that featured top 4A and 5A programs.

Looking to capture a championship of their own after a second place finish last season, the girls return senior Phoebe McClaren, who finished first at state in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle and senior McKenna Morrow who captured first in the diving competition.

Juniors Hannah Angell and Chayce Larson, who were part of the girls second-place 200-yard medley team, also return, along with senior Kylee Toia and promising sophomore Savannah Fecteau.

Excited about a strong group of freshman, Zoey McClaren, Kennedy Steckelberg and Chelsie Larson round out the girls core, looking to take the next step.

“Our goal is to win both regionals and state,” Carroll said. “We’re very stoked about our new freshmen and returning girls.”

Competing at the Bob Swift Invite, Zoey McClaren finished first in the junior varsity 50-yard breaststroke and fifth in the varsity 100-yard freestyle, while Fecteau and Steckelberg took second and third, respectively, in the junior varsity 50-yard backstroke.

Back in the pool on March 21, the Eagles will head to Mesquite Recreation Center for a conference matchup.

Results from their sunrise match at Multigenerational on March 5 will appear in next week’s issue.

