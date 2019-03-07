Driver arrested in fatal crash

(Nevada Highway Patrol) Joshua Buckingham, 27, has been arrested and charged with one count of reckless driving resulting in death following Thursday's, March 7, 2019, morning accident that killed a 58-year-old Las Vegas man.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This car hit a truck on Thursday, March 7, on U.S. Highway 93 and killed the driver.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The driver a pickup truck was killed on Thursday, March 7, when the vehicle was hit by another car on U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A fatal accident has shut down U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City.

Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with Thursday’s fatal crash on Boulder City Parkway.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Joshua Buckingham was booked for reckless driving resulting in death after he was treated and released from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center, Buratczuk said earlier today, March 8. A 48-hour hearing has been scheduled for 11:03 a.m. Saturday during which the judge will review the case and determine if it is necessary to adjust the bail setting. Currently, bail has been set at $5,000.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who died in a crash as Las Vegas resident Randy Reiner. The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Boulder City Parkway between Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street.

Numerous witnesses told investigators that Buckingham’s Chevrolet sedan was being driven recklessly before the crash, making frequent lane changes and speeding over 100 mph, Buratczuk said.

The sedan was traveling southbound when it struck Reiner’s Ford pickup truck, which had pulled out from a nearby Rebel Gas Station and was crossing the southbound lanes to make a left turn into northbound traffic, Buratczuk said.

Reiner was unrestrained at the time of the crash, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol doesn’t believe Buckingham was impaired.

Review-Journal staff writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.