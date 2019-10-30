42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Department and officers recognized by state agency

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:50 pm
 

The Boulder City Police Department and two of its officers were recently recognized by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Last week, the city announced the police department had been named the 2019 Nevada Joining Forces Agency of the Year at the Oct. 17 annual Joining Forces recognition awards ceremony. Officers Pete Wheeler and Ian Ham were also recognized for their work with the organization.

Joining Forces aims to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws with campaigns focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt use, speed and pedestrian safety. The Boulder City Police Department participates in several of its activities throughout the year.

Wheeler coordinates the events in Boulder City and serves as the main point of contact as well as the face of the program. Additionally, he is responsible for submitting the required documents after each event.

Officer Ham was recognized for “outstanding achievement and excellence” with the “Click it or Ticket” program that aims to enforce speed limits and reduce distracted driving.

“Officers Wheeler and Ham exemplify what Boulder City expects in law enforcement officers,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “They serve and protect, (and) treat residents and visitors with respect and show great commitment to making roads safe around the community.”

Earlier this year, the police department received a $46,600 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety at the Nevada Department of Public Safety to participate in Joining Forces events through Sept. 30, 2020.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City seeks to refinance debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city could save several million dollars if the City Council approves an agreement to refinance its debt.

The presence of the equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City Horseman's Association was confirmed ...
Equine herpesvirus confirmed at local corral
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City corrals was confirmed late last week, and the Boulder City Horseman’s Association is establishing procedures to protect the facility and prevent future outbreaks.

(StoryBook Homes) StoryBook Homes had opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neig ...
Business Beat: StoryBook opens second phase of neighborhood
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

StoryBook Homes has opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood, being built near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Water Division will install new valves Elsa Way, Esther Drive, ...
News Briefs, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Water to be shut off for a day for equipment replacement

Dan Schwartz
Lee holds early fundraising lead in congressional race
By Rory Appleton / RJ

The Democratic incumbent in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District opened up a large fundraising lead after the Oct. 15 filing deadline, federal election records show.

Police Blotter, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Oct. 22, 12:20 a.m.

 
Councilman Harhay dies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses his disagreement wi ...
Council disregards attorney’s advice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In a divided vote City Council went against the recommendation of City Attorney Steve Morris at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, and could face an open meeting law violation for including an item on the agenda.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Several horses can been seen in their pens at the B ...
Unknown illness sweeps through corrals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several horses at the local corrals had to be put down this weekend because of an unknown illness, and the facility is under a mandatory quarantine to prevent more from becoming ill.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Tracy Folda discusses an item during t ...
Gingerwood gets OK to expand
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Gingerwood Mobile Home Park will be growing as City Council approved rezoning part of the property to allow for more residential plots.