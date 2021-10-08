73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Dam good TV

By Boulder City Review
October 8, 2021 - 9:24 am
 
(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network&#x2 ...
(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network’s primetime show “How America Works,” a series narrated by Mike Rowe that focuses on the people who keep the nation’s infrastructure running.
(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network&#x2 ...
(Fox Business Network) Hoover Dam will be featured at 5 p.m. Monday on Fox Business Network’s primetime show “How America Works,” a series narrated by Mike Rowe that focuses on the people who keep the nation’s infrastructure running.

Hoover Dam will be featured on “How America Works” Monday night on Fox Business Network. The hour-long show, narrated by Mike Rowe showcases people who work around the clock to keep the nation’s infrastructure in working order, is part of a new network prime-time lineup.

Monday’s episode shines the spotlight on the dam’s electricity and power production. It is scheduled to air at 5 p.m.

Rowe has been an advocate for the nation’s unsung heroes with shows such as Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” and “After the Catch.” In 2008, he founded the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, which awards scholarships to students pursuing careers in the skilled trade industry.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City City Manager Taylour Tedder has been on ...
Tedder eager to help town thrive
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new City Manager Taylour Tedder has been on the job for two months and in that time has jumped into work feet first.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded ...
State boosts local tourism efforts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local chamber of commerce is getting some help promoting Boulder City thanks to a grant from Travel Nevada.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Hemenway Harbor is down to one lane for its boat laun ...
Boaters should expect changes at lake
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Changes are coming for boaters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

(L.E. Baskow/Special to the Boulder City Review) The boat launch at Boulder Harbor is now close ...
Dire forecast: Projections point to deeper cutbacks for state
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Deeper cuts to Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water could be coming in the next few years, according to water level projections released recently.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, left, and Council ...
City launches emergency medical ride program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will have another option to help pay for needed emergency medical transport through a new program from the Boulder City Fire Department.

Getty Images
Preservation efforts expand upward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is expanding its preservation efforts to the night sky so that residents and visitors will be able to better see the stars now and in the future.

Boulder City The Planning Commission recently approved a conditional permit for a wireless comm ...
Tower to boost cellphone service
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local community could be getting better cellphone coverage via a proposed 75-foot tower on Boulder City Hospital’s property.

(Boulder City Review) Reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear, left, and Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor ce ...
BCR takes top honor in press contest
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review took the top award in the rural division in the Nevada Press Foundation’s Awards of Excellence, which were presented Saturday in Reno.