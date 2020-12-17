41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Cycling allowed on most state roads

By Mick Akers Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 4:18 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2020 - 4:42 pm
(Nevada Highway Patrol) The remains of several bicycles that were hit by a box truck on U.S. Hi ...
(Nevada Highway Patrol) The remains of several bicycles that were hit by a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 on Thursday, Dec. 10, serve as a reminder for cyclists and motorists to observe all traffic laws.

Despite the high speed limit set on many state roads, cycling is allowed on the majority of them under Nevada law.

This includes the stretch of U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight where five cyclists were killed Dec. 10. The speed limit there is up to 75 mph, according to Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

“(State) law calls for providing three feet of space for cyclists and/or moving over one lane on multi-lane roads,” Illia said in an email.

There are only a handful of state roads in Nevada that bicycles are not allowed on.

The restricted roads in Southern Nevada are:

■ Interstate 15 between Jean to the south and Lamb Boulevard to the north.

■ U.S. 95 between Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson and Kyle Canyon Road in the northwest.

■ 215 Beltway on its entire route.

Before Dec. 10’s multiple fatal crash, cyclist deaths in Clark County were down 50 percent year-over-year through November with three fatal incidents, state data showed. That is despite fatal crashes overall in the county being up 7 percent through the first 11 months of 2020.

Ride with the flow

Cyclists are allowed to travel on roadways with motor vehicles, but should use bike lanes or shoulders whenever possible. Those riding bikes with traffic are required to travel with the flow of traffic, not against it.

Although not engineered for bicycle travel, road shoulders that are 4 feet or more in width can provide added safety for bicyclists while allowing for vehicle traffic flow, NDOT’s Cycling Factbook says. When a bicyclist must share a mixed travel lane with vehicles, the bicyclist needs to ride as far to the right as is practicable within the travel lanes, unless making a turn or going at a comparable rate of speed.

All roadway users should use every opportunity to share the road with others, the factbook reads.

“Whether it’s a state road or a regular ol’ road, the law is very clear that obligation is on the motorist to give wide berth to the cyclist,” said avid cyclist and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

If five or more vehicles are lined up behind a cyclist, he or she is required to move to the side of the road when it’s safe to allow those vehicles to pass.

Cyclists are not required to wear a helmet while riding, although state officials highly recommend the use of them to potentially prevent a serious or fatal injury in the event of a crash.

Motor vehicles are not allowed to travel in bike lanes except under special circumstances, including avoiding a conflict with traffic, an emergency, under the order of a law enforcement officer and entering an alley or driveway, according state law.

State law also requires cyclists to have a white headlight, a red rear reflector and reflectors on each side of a bike for night riding. Having a rear tail light does not exclude a rider from also having a rear red reflector.

State law does not prohibit cyclists from riding on sidewalks, but riders are encouraged to check with the local jurisdiction’s regulations.

Close calls

Jones often rides on state Routes 159 and 160, popular rides for area enthusiasts that includes Red Rock Canyon, where he’s had near-misses with vehicles.

“I have had my close calls but I’ve been fortunate not to have been in a serious incident,” Jones said.

The Dec. 10. fatal crash, he said, “gives me pause on whether I’ll be back there on my bike right now, because it’s just too close to home.”

Jones believes many in the cycling community could be having second thoughts about road riding.

“One of my good friends is bike lead for Life Time (Fitness) and he told me this morning he’s maybe selling his road bike and sticking to mountains,” Jones said. “He’s just too concerned. He had been hit by a motorist a year or so ago. I do think it’s going to have an effect. It will give a lot of us a pause before we’re confident on getting out there on the road again.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@ reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Hospital CEO Tom Maher said the hospital could receive its doses of the COVID-19 v ...
COVID-19 vaccines headed to BC Hospital
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to local hospital officials.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended the statewide pause through Jan. 15.
Statewide pause extended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide pause for COVID extended

(Ritch Viola) Tom Trauger and his wife, Donna.
Cyclist was member of national triathlon team
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

When it came to his personal life, professional career and athletic ability, Tom Trauger was the gold standard for his friends and triathlon teammates.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Erin Ray competes in the Red Rock Time Trial in 2017
Summerlin cyclist remembered as ‘go-getter’
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Friends and relatives remember Erin Ray as a competitive athlete who gave her all to every sport she tried. They also remember her positive energy and warm, supportive nature.

(Yashindir Gokul) Gerrard Nieva
Friend: Nieva was ‘a very good human’
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Las Vegas resident Gerrard Nieva was a humble and quiet man who was committed to the well-being of patients using the dialysis machines he serviced for a living.

(Stage 2 Cycling Team) Michael Murray
Murray described as man of faith
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Longtime Las Vegas resident Michael Murray was a kind, caring person who loved bike racing, according to a friend and fellow cyclist.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Aksoy Ahmet, seen during a 2018 ride in the Red Rock National Co ...
Ahmet ‘lived on the bike.’ Died on one, too
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

During a long race in 2015, Aksoy Ahmet noticed a bicyclist from another team who looked like he could use a break from the wind.

 
Vigil for bicycle victims includes calls for safer roads
By Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Las Vegas’ bicycling community shed tears and shared stories in Summerlin on Saturday, Dec. 12, in remembrance of five cyclists killed in a crash near Searchlight and to call on Nevadans to make the roadways safer.

 
Protest parades through town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A group of people came together Saturday to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas protest parade in downtown Boulder City after the usual events were canceled because of the pandemic.

 
Crash was ‘worst thing;’ five killed, driver charged with DUI
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

Michael Anderson was pedaling alongside some of his closest friends Dec. 10 on a stretch of highway near Searchlight, surrounded by miles of open desert, when a box truck plowed into the group of nearly 20 bicyclists and their safety escort vehicle.