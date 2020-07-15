87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

COVID-19 testing extended through August

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 15, 2020 - 4:31 pm
 

A steady stream of cars passed through the parking lot of the Boulder City Fire Department on Tuesday, July 14, morning as locals were tested for COVID-19.

The coronavirus tests are offered free to city residents each Tuesday through a partnership between Boulder City, Boulder City Hospital and the Southern Nevada Health District.

Fire Chief Will Gray said the testing event has proved to be so popular it will be extended through the end of August. Testing is offered from 8-11 a.m. Tuesdays by appointment only at the fire department, 1101 Elm Street. Gray said they can accommodate about 170 people each session.

In addition to the testing for residents, two special sessions are scheduled for clients of Emergency Aid of Boulder City. They will be offered from 8-10 a.m. July 23 and 27 in Sundial Park, 600 Nevada Way, next to the nonprofit organization.

With about 6,500 tests a week being administered in Nevada, Gray said it is taking a bit longer than before to get the results. Additionally, he said because of privacy laws, department personnel must speak to the person to provide them with results.

However, they are also available on the health department’s website and can usually be accessed sooner than phone calls can be made, he added.

Boulder City paramedics and Boulder City Hospital nurses will administer the tests, which are shorter and far less invasive than the earlier tests, said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city.

Residents must provide a name, address and contact information in order to get the free testing. No doctors’ orders are required.

Fire department personnel are on duty and emergency calls take precedence, Gray added, pointing to a nearby response rig ready to be put into action if needed.

To make an appointment, call 702-293-9256 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Emergency Aid clients can make an appointment by calling 702-293-9282.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Parkway renovation celebrated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The completion of a multimillion dollar renovation project along Boulder City Parkway was celebrated by the city Monday, July 13.

City Council approved a new rental agreement Tuesday for its 28 hangars at the Boulder City Mun ...
New hangar leases approved during marathon meeting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City leadership approved a new agreement and rent amount for 28 airport hangars despite a last-minute effort by Councilwoman Tracy Folda to extend the previous leases.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Water from Lake Powell, as seen from the Glen Canyo ...
Utah pipeline likely wont affect Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A proposed pipeline in Utah could divert approximately 86,000 acre feet of water annually from Lake Mead, but it will most likely not harm the overall water level in the reservoir.

Grace Community Church has canceled this year's Country Store because of concerns about COVID-1 ...
Country Store canceled
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Country Store, a 72-year tradition for Grace Community Church, is taking this year off.

Census efforts continue
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its ongoing efforts to ensure that all Americans are counted in the 2020 Census.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review is seeking photos from locals that showcase the c ...
Photos of community sought
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City is a unique place to live. There is so much to love about our community and the Boulder City Review is looking to tell that story through photographs.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has taken ownership of 28 hangars at the Bou ...
City gains ownership of hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is taking ownership of 28 airport hangars after a District Court judge denied a motion and canceled a restraining order prohibiting it from doing so.