County Commission to vote on land proposal

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review Journal Patrick Donnelly from the Center for Biological Diversity holds a map on June 5 showing desert tortoise habitat within an area south of Henderson where the county is pushing to have thousands of acres of federal land auctioned off for development.

At its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, the Clark County Commissioners will vote on a resolution seeking federal legislation to make almost 39,000 acres of federal land along Interstate 15 outside of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and in Henderson available for development. A portion of this land abuts Boulder City near the Eldorado Valley.

In addition to the increased land for development, the proposed resolution will set aside more than 370,000 acres of new wilderness and protected areas for the desert tortoise and other threatened species.

This resolution is item No. 97 on the agenda.

The meeting will take place in the Clark County Commission chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.