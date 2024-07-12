87°F
Council debates hiring city manager recruiter

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
July 11, 2024 - 8:23 pm
 

Following a lengthy discussion, Mayor Joe Hardy summed things up Tuesday by saying, “Our No. 1 priority is to get someone who will stay.”

Hardy said this at the tail end of an agenda item about hiring a recruitment firm to find candidates to fill the office left open when former City Manager Taylour Tedder departed after only 2 1/2 years.

The process of just finding a recruitment firm has been going on for almost two months already and the council will not meet again until mid-August.

On June 11, council rejected the proposal put forward by a consultant firm called Raftelis and instructed staff to seek additional proposals. Per acting City Manager Michael Mays, staff reached out to 24 firms and got 10 responses.

“Those responses are included in your packet with their proposals,” he said. “They talk about the various ways that they would undertake the recruitment process and bring candidates to the city council for your consideration.”

It was a virtual re-run of the meeting in May when the council got three such responses and declined to make a decision based on them asking, instead, that staff set up in-person presentations to be made at a future council meeting.

At least one member of the council, Cokie Booth, appeared to have been listening to members of the public who have asked at multiple meetings why the city was going to spend tens of thousands of dollars on an outside recruitment firm when they already have a human resources department that hires for all other city positions.

Booth, a real estate broker in her day gig, said she likened many of the proposals to getting a property appraisal.

“If you get a house appraised, it’s about $400-$500,” she said. “If you get a commercial appraisal, you’re gonna start out at about $2,500 because they put all of this fluff in there.”

Referring to the multiple proposals, she continued, “So I kind of went through these and so many of them put in so much fluff that you didn’t really learn what they were doing.”

Notably, two of the firms who submitted offer a kind of “recruitment-lite” package where they offer assistance to the city’s HR department rather than conducting the entire search process.

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen noted that while there are advantages to a nationwide search, there are potential downsides. She seemed especially intent on finding a firm who would be able to understand the unique needs of a small town like Boulder City.

“Sometimes you find someone young and wonderful and they leave because they have bigger fish they want to fry,” she said in apparent reference to the fact that Tedder was headhunted out of BC and into a gig in Delaware by one of the same companies seeking to recruit someone to fill his now-vacant position.

She said she was not onboard with spending as much as $58,000 (the upper end of the prices being quoted), but was also skeptical of just using the existing city department.

“I’m not so sure we should in-house it because, as it has been said, it is not wise for us to pick our boss,” she said.

(Note: This was a reference to staff, not council. The city manager works for the council. But city staff works for the city manager.)

Continuing a thread from a previous meeting in which Councilman Steve Walton was insistent on a firm that could “identify leaders” via personality assessments, Jorgensen said, “If a personality test is what we are going to hang our hat on, the firms offering that are $30,000 and $35,000…”

Referencing an earlier comment from Booth, she said, “Cokie, what did you say we could get out own for? $80?” Which Booth confirmed.

But the emphasis on saving money was fleeting.

Eventually, the council decided to move forward with just one firm, Oregon-based WBCP, whose proposal was in the $30,000 range.

The next step in the process will be a presentation to the council where they will be able to give the firm specific parameters on what they want to see the process look like. This would happen before a contract for services is signed.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lexi Lagan, a 2011 BCHS graduate, was this year’s grand marshal ...
Lagan’s sights set on Paris
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than three weeks, Lexi Lagan will be competing in her second Summer Olympic Games with a collective cheer of support from her hometown of Boulder City.

bcr default image
But is there really a shortage?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting Boulder City out of a more than decade-long stretch where no city manager has lasted as long as it takes a student to graduate from BCHS was the overriding theme of discussion at this week’s city council meeting.

Courtesy rendering This rendering show what the exterior of the new school on the St. Jude’s ...
Sex-trafficked victims to have new home, school
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ideally, a school is far more than just four walls, a ceiling and some windows. It’s a place of learning, a place to feel safe, and a place to meet and bond with others.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an information ...
Learn more about BC’s unofficial mascot
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park, on the outskirts of Boulder City, have become a tourist attraction as carloads, and often tour vans full of visitors, can been seen at the park each day.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department’s new fire training tower was ...
City’s new fire structure in place
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Fire Department is in the final stages of adding a structure, which will not only prepare its firefighters to a greater extent, but at the same time save taxpayer dollars.

bcr default image
Report made on strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Strategic plans are not anything new for Boulder City. A document developed in conjunction with an outside consultant outlining goals for the next five years has been around for at least a decade.

bcr default image
City, court extend personnel agreement
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One could be excused for assuming that an item on the city council’s agenda for the June 25 meeting was somehow related to the concept of free speech if one had only read the agenda and none of the attachments. It was, after all, referred to as First Amendment.

Honoring first responders

Recently, the Boulder City Police and Fire departments held their annual awards night. For the fire department, Acting Chief Greg Chesser presented his Fire Chief Award to firefighter Brian Shea. For the police department, it gave out letters of commendation to several of its officers who assisted last December following the shooting death of three professors at UNLV. Those officers included Lt. Thomas Healing, sergeants John Glenn, Tiffany Driscoll and Christ Slack, detectives Mark Dubois, Bret Hood and officer Guy Liedkie. Pictured with Chief Tim Shea are Sgt. Driscoll and Lt. Healing. Driscoll also earned a second letter of commendation for her part in helping save the life of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered a seizure while the two were working an off-duty assignment at Allegiant Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Animal Shelter
Council adopts fancier permit
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It started innocuously with a public comment about an issue not on the city council agenda at the end of a meeting more than a year ago as an aspiring dog-breeder addressed the council about the lack of a mechanism for her to get a city license.