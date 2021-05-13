90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Council aims to adopt new airport fuel standards

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 12, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council introduced a bill for new fuel standards for the Bo ...
Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council introduced a bill for new fuel standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport at its meeting Tuesday, May 11. The proposed standards will be considered at the June 8 City Council meeting.

The fuel standards for Boulder City Municipal Airport are back on the table as City Council will discuss them at a meeting in June.

At its Tuesday, May 11, meeting, council introduced a bill to adopt new fuel standards at the facility. They would incorporate current federal regulations and industry standards for airport fuel service and create a permit system to help monitor the service and ensure fuel is being dispensed correctly.

The proposed permit categories are fuel vendor, mobile refueler, fuel storage system and fuel distributor.

The draft standards have been reviewed by City Council, the Airport Advisory Committee and commercial operators at the airport. They also incorporate comments from fixed base operators at the airport given at a March 10 working group meeting. The standards were discussed by council in April and May of 2020.

Council will discuss adopting the new standards at its June 8 meeting.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously approved adding $135,000 in CARES Act funding to its second small business grant program.

“Due to strong interest in this program, staff is recommending … to extend the maximum dollar amount from the original $65,000 authorized by the City Council to $200,000,” said Acting City Manager Michael Mays.

Of the total amount, $15,000 will be used for “grant administrative costs through a third-party vendor.” The rest can be distributed as $5,000 grants to small, local businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Mays said this money will allow the city to help as many as 37 businesses. Originally there was only enough grant money to help 10.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges. “I’m interested in the fact that this round will include … new businesses in town that did not qualify for the first round because of the timing of their opening.”

Mays said that to be eligible, a business must have opened no later than January. Previously, it was October 2020.

“There are several businesses that can now take advantage of this round of funding,” he said.

Councilman James Howard Adams asked if a business could qualify for this round if they had already received funding from the city.

Mays said they could, but those that haven’t will have an advantage.

The city is currently accepting applications for the small business grants. For more information, go to www.bcnv.org/743/COVID-19-Small-Business-Recovery-Grants-. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City Council is keeping its regular meetings at 7 p.m. even though some members want to explore ...
Proposal to change council meeting time fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council meetings will continue to start at 7 p.m., even though some members would like them to start earlier.

The city is holding a public meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. today about the access road for the propo ...
Train museum access road to be discussed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City community will have an opportunity to weigh in on a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum at a public meeting this afternoon.

 
Police officers promoted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police Department promoted four officers and swore in another during a special ceremony May 6.

Boulder City Marissa Adou is the new manager of Boulder City Municipal Airport. She has been at ...
Longtime employee Adou to helm BC airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Municipal Airport has a new manager, longtime employee Marissa Adou.

(Getty Images)
Honey seller facing misdemeanor charge
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The owner of Avenue G Local Honey is facing a misdemeanor charge and code violation for operating without the proper permits and license.

Terry Chastain was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence after he pleaded no contest to one mi ...
Cat horder gets 90-day suspended jail sentence
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A former resident received a 90-day suspended jail sentence for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

May is National Water Safety Month and the staff at Boulder City Pool remind residents about th ...
May is National Water Safety Month
By Cheree Brennan Special to the Boulder City Review

Swimming is one of life’s greatest activities. It offers health and fitness benefits, cools you off in the summer and can be gallons of fun. However, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children ages 1-14, so make sure you stay safe in the water by being water smart.