Council accepts state grant of $200K for rehab of historic building

Rehabilitation of the historic Water Filtration Plant took a step forward last week as the city council voted to accept almost $200,000 in state funding for the project.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building has been out of use since the early 1980s.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building first opened in 1931 and provided clean, drinkable water to the city for about 50 years.

Built in 1931 as part of the water supply system for Boulder City, the plant ceased operations in the early 1980s. It was designated as surplus property by the federal government in 1984 and ownership was transferred to the city the following year. Since ceasing operations, the building has been used only for storage.

It currently stands with its windows boarded up and the land immediately adjacent has become a community garden. The decaying roof was repaired in 2018 thanks to a donation from a local roofing company.

Plans to restore the building have been in the works since $300,000 in funding was approved as part of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022. The project is expected to cost $500,000 and budgeting was done in anticipation of the grant that the council voted to accept on June 27.

Under the terms of the grant, the city has agreed to preserve the building and identify an “adaptive reuse” that includes its use as a public cultural center.

Among the line items to be part of the project are:

• Abatement of existing lead paint using methods that protect the historic building materials.

• Abatement of asbestos, again, using methods that protect the existing and historic building materials.

• Repair and thermal upgrading of the existing historic steel windows.

• Repair and renewal of the mortar joints in the brick structure in a process known as “repointing.” Over time, mortar can decay and the resulting voids can allow water to enter a brick structure.

• Stabilization of the entire structure including seismic bracing.The grant is not an up-front check. Rather, the city will apply for reimbursement of expenses at various points during the project. Under the grant terms, work should start by September 1 and be completed by May 31 of 2024.

Under questioning from Councilmember Steve Walton, Development Director Michael Mays said that a future use of the building as some kind of cultural resource as outlined in the terms of the grant was not yet planned and called for the engagement of both the city’s Historic Preservation Committee and the public to come up with an idea of how to put the building to use. “The agreement obligates us to having that as a component,” he said. “And certainly there is an opportunity to engage the community and get their input.”Even when this project is complete, it is unclear how much access the public would have to it.“The state understands the condition of the building currently,” Mays said. “They understand that we have it open annually as part of Historic Preservation Day. But, because the building does not have electricity, it does not have water, it does not have safe accessibility throughout the building, that limits our ability to open it up publicly.”“The building definitely needs some tender loving care and this is a step in the right direction,” said Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen, noting that this project is just the first phase of rehabilitating the historic building. Mays added that the state has indicated a willingness to possibly fund further work as the process moves forward.Acceptance of the state grant was approved by the council unanimously.

