76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Council accepts state grant of $200K for rehab of historic building

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
July 6, 2023 - 7:24 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building has been out of use since the ea ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building has been out of use since the early 1980s.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building first opened in 1931 and provide ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Water Filtration Building first opened in 1931 and provided clean, drinkable water to the city for about 50 years.

Rehabilitation of the historic Water Filtration Plant took a step forward last week as the city council voted to accept almost $200,000 in state funding for the project.

Built in 1931 as part of the water supply system for Boulder City, the plant ceased operations in the early 1980s. It was designated as surplus property by the federal government in 1984 and ownership was transferred to the city the following year. Since ceasing operations, the building has been used only for storage.

It currently stands with its windows boarded up and the land immediately adjacent has become a community garden. The decaying roof was repaired in 2018 thanks to a donation from a local roofing company.

Plans to restore the building have been in the works since $300,000 in funding was approved as part of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022. The project is expected to cost $500,000 and budgeting was done in anticipation of the grant that the council voted to accept on June 27.

Under the terms of the grant, the city has agreed to preserve the building and identify an “adaptive reuse” that includes its use as a public cultural center.

Among the line items to be part of the project are:

• Abatement of existing lead paint using methods that protect the historic building materials.

• Abatement of asbestos, again, using methods that protect the existing and historic building materials.

• Repair and thermal upgrading of the existing historic steel windows.

• Repair and renewal of the mortar joints in the brick structure in a process known as “repointing.” Over time, mortar can decay and the resulting voids can allow water to enter a brick structure.

• Stabilization of the entire structure including seismic bracing.The grant is not an up-front check. Rather, the city will apply for reimbursement of expenses at various points during the project. Under the grant terms, work should start by September 1 and be completed by May 31 of 2024.

Under questioning from Councilmember Steve Walton, Development Director Michael Mays said that a future use of the building as some kind of cultural resource as outlined in the terms of the grant was not yet planned and called for the engagement of both the city’s Historic Preservation Committee and the public to come up with an idea of how to put the building to use. “The agreement obligates us to having that as a component,” he said. “And certainly there is an opportunity to engage the community and get their input.”Even when this project is complete, it is unclear how much access the public would have to it.“The state understands the condition of the building currently,” Mays said. “They understand that we have it open annually as part of Historic Preservation Day. But, because the building does not have electricity, it does not have water, it does not have safe accessibility throughout the building, that limits our ability to open it up publicly.”“The building definitely needs some tender loving care and this is a step in the right direction,” said Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen, noting that this project is just the first phase of rehabilitating the historic building. Mays added that the state has indicated a willingness to possibly fund further work as the process moves forward.Acceptance of the state grant was approved by the council unanimously.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-year-old Joanne Wilson, of Boulder City, found the perfect ...
The community celebrates the 4th
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Each year, the Boulder City Damboree draws thousands of residents, as well as those from the Vegas Valley. The day features a pancake breakfast, parade, events in Broadbent Park and later in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, culminating in a 30-minute fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Map showing the location of a proposed energy storage facility ...
City opens process for energy storage facility
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a bit of a twist on the old saying, the preview of a potentially big development for Boulder City’s future in terms of both money and tech came packaged in a tiny, one-page bill introduced to the council last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Longtime Boulder City Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall, c ...
Chamber recognizes its members, annual winners
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 300 turned out last Thursday to pay tribute and cheer on the winners of the 2023 Boulder City Chamber of Commerce awards and installation night at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Jeff Scheid/ Las Vegas Review-Journal An American bulldog licks animal control supervisor Ann ...
Number of ‘dumped’ animals soars in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On the surface, it sounded like a non-controversial item on the City Council agenda: direct city staff to study and advise on opening up Boulder City’s strict law mandating that all dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered with the desire of some residents to do limited, licensed purebred breeding.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Arial view of the proposed RV park near Boulder Creek Golf Club.
City Council mulls changes to RV park plans
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for approving development in Boulder City is long and the casual observer may be under the impression that what is simply an initial step is a final decision.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual fireworks show, which costs more than $30,000, will be ...
Community gears up for Damboree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When one thinks of Americana, they need not look any further than Boulder City’s annual Damboree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interim Lake Mead Superintendent Mike Gauthier spoke to media mem ...
Rep. Titus helps secure funding for Lake Mead
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boating and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are practically synonymous with one another. So when there’s talk about impacting that popular summer pastime, people get concerned.