109°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Congress to consider bill that would award city $1 million

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 7, 2021 - 4:03 pm
 
Boulder City Boulder City's wastewater treatment plant could be getting $1 million in federal f ...
Boulder City Boulder City's wastewater treatment plant could be getting $1 million in federal funding to replace equipment to ensure it continues running smoothly.

Boulder City could be getting some help with renovating its wastewater treatment facility if Congress approves a bill that includes $1 million in funding for the project.

On July 1, the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies funding bill was advanced to the U.S. House of Representatives by the full Appropriations Committee. The bill includes $1 million to upgrade the outdated systems at the Boulder City Wastewater Treatment Plant and to ensure health and safety for the disposal measures.

“The original wastewater treatment plant was built in 1965 with modifications in 1995,” said City Engineer Jim Keane. “The ponds were upgraded in 2006 and the headworks upgraded in 2009.”

At the plant, the water is treated so it can be disposed of safely. Once it has been treated, some of it is sold for dust control to solar fields and the quarry.

“The rest is sent to evaporation ponds,” said Utilities Director Dennis Porter. “We are currently looking at additional ways to safely repurpose the wastewater.”

The equipment at the plant is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The 12-year old bar screen and grit removal system is reaching a critical point and needs to be replaced,” said Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante. “Failure of this equipment could create a number of health and safety issues. … If the appropriation is approved, the funds would help cover the costs of equipment and installation.”

The entire project is estimated to cost $1.4 million, according to Public Works Director Keegan Littrell.

“We currently have $400,000 budgeted in the city’s capital improvement plan,” he said.

The bill with this funding is set to go next to the U.S. House of Representatives for approval. Rep. Susie Lee, who represents Boulder City, is a member of the bill’s subcommittee and voted for the bill.

“As a member of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over this interior funding bill, I am proud to have helped secure funds that will address the devastating impacts of climate change Nevadans are witnessing today,” she said in a press release. “This bill includes funds for Nevada conservation efforts, updating wastewater facilities in Boulder City and increasing water resilience research and programs.”

Mayor Kiernan McManus said the city submitted this to Lee’s request for community funding projects.

“The project … is for maintenance work at the wastewater treatment facility,” he said. “The project has been pending for some time and was becoming much more of a priority due to the time that had passed. The work will prevent failure of this critical part of the wastewater system. The project is not designed to improve the quality of treatment of the wastewater.”

If the bill is approved, staff would order the equipment as soon as the city receives the funds.

“We are hopeful that the order, delivery and installation will take about 12 months,” said LaPlante.

McManus said he also hopes that the plant will eventually be able to treat the wastewater more than it is now.

“The city is currently selling treated wastewater for dust control at the solar project currently under construction,” he said. “The water is already treated well enough to allow for this use. I believe we can improve the plant to allow the city to consistently use the water for irrigation purposes in the city rather than drawing additional water from Lake Mead. However, that type of project is not included in the $1 million funding Rep. Lee has secured for Boulder City at this time. This current project will require some funding by the city as well, but will allow us to work on other projects in the coming year.”

These improvements would not impact the city’s water usage.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Council chambers inside City Hall will undergo reno ...
Renovations to make City Hall more accessible
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Council chambers in City Hall are going to be renovated to make the area more accessible for people with disabilities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Election results finalized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday, June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

Fireworks that light up the sky should be lit by professionals. Those who prefer a home show sh ...
Be safe when using fireworks
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Many people like to celebrate Independence Day with a bang and as residents’ thoughts start turning to fireworks, local fire officials are issuing a word of caution about their use.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department presented awards to, f ...
First responders recognized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Outstanding service to the community by Boulder City’s firefighters, police officers and volunteers was recognized Friday, June 25, during the first joint awards ceremony held by the fire and police departments.

Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.