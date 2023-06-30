89°F
News

Community gears up for Damboree

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 29, 2023 - 9:06 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual fireworks show, which costs more than $30,000, will begin around 9 m. on July 4.
(Photo courtesy Roger Hall) Festivities at Veterans Memorial Park always draws big crowds, which is led by emcee Mike Pacini.

When one thinks of Americana, they need not look any further than Boulder City’s annual Damboree.

The popular event, which draws thousands from not just in town but from Henderson, Las Vegas and beyond, is set for Tuesday, July 4.

As has been the case for years, the day kicks off with a free pancake breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City at 7 a.m. at 999 Colorado St. The breakfast, which ends at 9 a.m. includes pancakes, sausage, assortment of juices, water, and coffee.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. with a flyover from the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group. The combination of floats, cars and an assortment of other entries will make its way from the post office to Broadbent Park at the pool. More than 100 entries are expected.

One of the most popular aspects of the parade is the water zone, which consists of Avenue A to Avenue B and from Avenue B to the end of the parade route near the pool on 6th Street. It’s being stressed that while water play is encouraged in that area for those entries participating, this year there will be no water trucks allowed.

At Broadbent Park there will again be a coin toss in the pool and a handful of vendors within the park who will be serving beer, food and novelty items like confetti eggs.

As has been the case for many years now, the day is broken into two segments. Beginning at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the splash park will be open for the kids as well as numerous food trucks.

Emcee Mike Pacini will again get the crowd going at 5 p.m. with music and games and the popular T-shirt cannon.

This will go until 9 p.m., which is when the fireworks display will begin and will last for at least 30 minutes at a cost of more than $30,000. They will be followed again by music and dancing.

There is a $20 per car entry fee at the park, which has space for about 1,000 vehicles. Money raised from parking goes toward the following year’s fireworks show, along with donations from businesses, civic organizations and residents.

For the past several years, the Damboree has been overseen by a volunteer committee, with assistance from the City of Boulder City. Prior to that, the Boulder City Elks Lodge ran the show. But it all began with the American Legion, which started the tradition.

In a letter dated July 21, 1949, from American Legion Commander Mort Wagner to the Elks Lodge, he wrote in part, “Boulder City Post 31, the American Legion, sincerely appreciates your friendly spirit of assistance and cooperation in helping American Legion with the first annual Boulder Damboree July 2, 3, 4. Your contribution of $25 toward the purchase of fireworks for the community celebration assisted us greatly and we are grateful for your support.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

