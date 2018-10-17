Common to avoid things related to trauma

I continue my look into trauma and related responses and conditions with how people react to avoid things related to the trauma.

By definition, a traumatic event is not a pleasant memory, so it makes sense that we would want to avoid thinking about it. The mind tends to replay the traumatic memory, so it can be difficult to keep it out of our minds for long. With time most people find that it becomes less painful to remember the trauma.

Sometimes we avoid people, places or things related to our trauma because they trigger the painful memory. For example, we might avoid TV shows that remind us of the event. Other times we might avoid things because they feel dangerous, like a section of the city where we were assaulted. It’s common to want to avoid being in crowds after a trauma, even if the traumatic event wasn’t caused directly by another person (such as an earthquake).

When we’ve been attacked by another person, it can be hard to know whom we can trust, especially if we were caught off guard. We might start to suspect everyone, feeling like “if that person could hurt me, why not this person?” Not uncommonly we may wall ourselves off from others to protect ourselves.

Immediately after a trauma, the mind is likely to see the world as dangerous. We might have underestimated the danger before the traumatic event.

Oct. 4. Suspicious: The officer goes out with a rental truck driving backward through the desert area unrolling some large wooden spools of wire or fence at 7:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Disturbance juvenile: The caller wants to report three older kids giving out candy to younger kids at 3:03 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: It’s totally a sad day for humanity when it is necessary to report kids doing something nice for other kids. Necessary, but sad.

Oct. 5. Family disturbance: The honeymoon is over and the departing member decides it is time for a power outage at 12:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Family disturbance: The man is seen laying hands on the woman and passers-by intervene in the attempt to end the violence at 11:24 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: For some people the daily brawl is a normal way of life and will slant the story to maintain the status quo.

Oct. 6. Trespass: The manager states he has never seen this person before but she insists to be the owner of the business; however, the big changes will have to wait for another day at 2:22 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Trespass: The self-proclaimed owner of the business won’t quit spitting even after the chili cheese fries are served so they too are politely asked not to return at 11:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: I had no idea that Boulder City had so many “not so silent” business owners.

Oct. 7. DUI with accident: The airplane crash ends up being a crash into an airplane parked near the street and the driver appears to be the one flying at 8:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cummings Drive.

Prowler: The night is dark and the flashlights inside the residence encourage the neighbors to get involved in the bust and the absentee owners are sure surprised at 8:39 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mountain View Place.

Thought for the day: Sometimes the feeling of thanks for neighborhood watch is tempered by the near-need for a defibrillator to recover from the warm welcome home.

Oct. 8. Abandoned vehicle: The caller states the vehicle appears abandoned after being parked for about an hour at 9:39 a.m. in the 1300 block of Dreamcatcher Drive.

Disturbance: The caller embellished a bit (a lot) and finds that a fanciful story may get you rapid attention but not of the desired type at 4:56 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Ever wonder why officers question everything they hear. You should hear some of the tales they are exposed to in a day.

Oct. 9. Suspicious: The dogs are barking wildly, and there are noises in the crawl space at 1:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of Black Mountain Court.

Burglary: The resident returns home to find the back door standing open and items missing at 5:42 p.m. in the 700 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: There are no extra residents living in the crawl space, and the dogs are satisfied after the area is thoroughly checked.

Oct. 10. Assist other agency: We are able to assist another agency with an intoxicated driver who just should have used Uber at 1:27 p.m. in the area of the 215 Beltway and Green Valley Parkway.

See person: Officers are requested when an elderly resident insists on sending a large amount of cash in the mail against all advice to the contrary at 2:49 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Sometimes our officers are able to prevent elder exploitation and sometimes they aren’t.

Call(s) of the week: Suspicious: The caller states we will have no problem finding the female artist that is in the middle of the roadway creating her masterpiece on the asphalt at 3:59 p.m. Oct. 5 in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Ville Drive.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.