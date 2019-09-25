Commissioners recommend zone changes

Boulder City Planning Commission unanimously approved recommending several amendments to the city’s master plan regarding zone changes during its meeting Sept. 18.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Planning Commission Chairman Fritz McDonald, center, opens the Wednesday, Sept. 18, meeting with fellow commissioners Nate Lasoff and Cokie Booth.

Resolution 1180 would change the land designation of 1,986 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley Transfer Area from open lands to open lands-conservation. This request started in February 2017 when the city approved a lease agreement for Copper Mountain Solar 5. Part of that agreement was to adjust the boundaries of the Boulder City Conservation Easement to exclude the land for the solar project. To compensate for the loss, this portion of land would be added to it.

Another two amendments would change the land-use designation and rezone 143.4 acres west of U.S. Highway 95 from open lands to manufacturing-energy for solar projects. The parcel is part of the land leased to Skylar Townsite LLC. It was formerly Townsite SW and was previously leased to Korean Western Power Co. It would also be rezoned from government open space and study to energy resource.

Additionally, commissioners held several public hearings and unanimously approved a site plan for the expansion of the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park, 1300 Gingerwood St. The owner is planning to add sites for seven more mobile homes. The commissioners also unanimously approved four variance requests for the project.

The recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration.

Also at the meeting, Planning Commissioner Steve Walton was excused from his duties with the board during his tenure as interim fire chief.

Walton assumed the lead role at the fire department Sept. 3 after former Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired suddenly that day. Walton works for Management Partners, a municipal consulting service agency the city contracted with to help find a full-time replacement for Nicholson.

Chairman Fritz McDonald thanked Walton for his service to the commission.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Steve,” he said.

McDonald said he wanted to thank him publicly as Walton will probably not be back before McDonald’s term ends in December. McDonald said he would not seek reappointment to the commission.

